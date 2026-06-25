Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Japan Today
BREAKING: A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s Iwate Prefecture.#japan #earthquack #japon pic.twitter.com/7zJ5eIdWdx
— Adnan Tariq (@AdnanTariq57586) June 25, 2026
Bullet Trains Suspended
In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean.”
出社前に寝ぼけながらテレビ観ようとしてたらすごい地鳴りがしたので
カメラ回した途端すごい揺れでした。体感、被害共に昨年12月の地震より酷かったです。 pic.twitter.com/IxaIsVpXhq
— 笹量 (@sasaryo06) June 24, 2026
PM Takaichi Sets Up Task Force
Takaichi said, “The government, immediately after the earthquake, established the Prime Minister’s Office Response Room at the Crisis Management Center in the Prime Minister’s Office, convened an emergency task force at the director-general level from relevant ministries and agencies, and based on my instructions, is fully committed to responses such as assessing the damage situation, rescue and relief efforts, and providing timely and accurate information to the public.”
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.