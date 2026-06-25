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Home > World News > Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?

Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northeast coast on Thursday, with the epicenter located near Iwate Prefecture. Authorities reported no tsunami threat, no immediate injuries, and no abnormalities at nearby nuclear power plants. The Japanese government has activated an emergency response team to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts if needed.

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan Today. Photo: ANI
6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan Today. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 08:43 IST

Japan Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Japan‘s northeast coast on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued, no injuries were immediately reported and no irregularities were found at nuclear facilities, the authorities said. Japan‘s government has set up an emergency team to gather information on the quake in the Tohoku region and is ready for disaster relief operations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters.

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Japan Today

The epicentre of the quake, which was about 50 km (30 miles) deep, was off the coast of Iwate prefecture, and no tsunami damage was expected, except for slight sea level changes, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
On the Japanese 0-7 intensity scale, the hardest-hit area was Aomori prefecture at 6-plus, a level defined as making it impossible to remain standing or to move without crawling.



Tohoku Electric Power 9506.T said no irregularities were found at its Onagawa and idled Higashidori nuclear power plants. Nearby nuclear facilities of Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T and other companies saw no abnormalities, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

Bullet Trains Suspended

East Japan Railway 9020.T said it has halted some trains, including Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail services, after the quake. Expressway routes in Aomori were shut for inspections.
The National Center for Seismology assessed the earthquake was of 7 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean.”



PM Takaichi Sets Up Task Force

The Prime Minister’s Office has set up a task force over the quake.
Takaichi said, “The government, immediately after the earthquake, established the Prime Minister’s Office Response Room at the Crisis Management Center in the Prime Minister’s Office, convened an emergency task force at the director-general level from relevant ministries and agencies, and based on my instructions, is fully committed to responses such as assessing the damage situation, rescue and relief efforts, and providing timely and accurate information to the public.”

Is There Tsunami Warning in Japan? 

There is no Tsunami warning in Japan so far. Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
In March 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake on record in Japan, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chornobyl a quarter of a century earlier.
Inputs from Agencies 
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Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?
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Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?
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Japan Earthquake Today: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Coast, Bullet Trains Suspended; Is There a Tsunami Warning?
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