Jumpei Yasuda, a Japanese journalist was finally freed from Syria after more than 3 years of captivity earlier this week, said media reports. Yasuda was forbidden from moving or making any noise, even while he was asleep, by the Syrian military. While speaking to media, Yasuda said he went through a lot of physical and psychological “hell” in war-torn country as he was not allowed to bathe, wash his clothes or make any kind of movement or noise. He further said breathing from his nose to cracking his knuckles, everything was prohibited.

A week before his release, he was moved back to the small space of his horrible days, then was moved to a cell, media reports said, to be an ordinary house. Flimsy and bearded, wearing a black T-shirt, the determined journalist gave a strained smile to the reporters after arriving at his homeland, Japan.

His wife told media persons that any further statement from him would take time as he needs rest and has to undergo a medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Japanese government headed by Shinzo Abe expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in freeing Yasuda, but media reports said the ruling government has denied to pay any ransom for his release.

The Syrian country is at war since the 2011 Arab Spring. The war is a strife between the Bashar al-Assad government and those who are seeking to boot him out of office, which also includes the the Syrian rebels/militants.

It was started when some children pained anti-regime graffiti in 2011, which was a year of bloodbath and also the emergence of democracy in West Asian countries, including Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya and, Egypt.

