Japan LOP Yuichiro Tamaki Confesses About His Extramarital Affair Scandal, Says ‘Basically True’

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, confessed to an extramarital affair with a model allegedly between July and October this year, after a tabloid report sent shockwaves through Japan’s political elite. Japanese media outlets have flooded with this scandal that has tainted a 55-year-old politician. He, expressing deep regret, has confessed and apologized for the scandal that came to light in a critical parliamentary session on Monday.

The ‘Extramarital Affair’ Scandal

The scandal first broke in tabloid SmartFlash, which published pictures of the politician with a 39-year-old model and entertainer. The news reported that Tamaki had met the woman twice—first, back in July, and again, this October—and published pictures of the couple leaving a Tokyo bar, where Tamaki wore a grey hoodie, and the woman left several minutes later. In response to the scandal, Tamaki said the facts were “basically true” and apologized for his behavior.

“I apologize for causing a hassle,” Tamaki said at a surprise press conference on Monday, hours before the deciding parliamentary session.

The scandal, though private, can have serious political implications, as Tamaki will take part in a vote for Ishiba’s leadership. His acknowledgment of the affair put more strain on the already fragile coalition dynamics in Japan’s parliament.

A Kingmaker in the Making?

Tamaki’s DPP holds much power in Japan’s present political scenario following the recent election results, which left the LDP without an absolute majority. Although Ishiba’s LDP with its coalition partner Komeito won the most seats in the October 1st election, the coalition lost its parliamentary majority. For holding onto power, Ishiba requires support from smaller parties such as the DPP, and of which the party has been ambiguous regarding its decision on providing Ishiba with the majority needed.

In a previous statement, Tamaki hinted that while the DPP would not vote for Ishiba in the decisive vote, it is open to cooperates with the LDP on some policy fronts. On this front, Ishiba appears vulnerable, as he might not be able to push vital legislation or keep the status quo intact without the support of the DPP.

That Tamaki was apologizing on the eve of the parliamentary session only heightened the stakes. While Tamaki’s political influence remains considerable, the scandal might have complicated his bargaining power with Ishiba, who now has to think twice whether Tamaki has suffered damage to his credibility, not making him any more of a kingmaker in the choice of Japan’s next prime minister.

Will he resign?

Tamaki mentioned that he would consult the party members about whether he should step down as DPP leader. “My wife had said to me, You can’t protect the country if you cannot protect the person closest to you. I’m going to inscribe those words again in my mind, reflect on my action, and try best to work in a way that is in the best interests of the country and to realize policies,” Tamaki said while underlining his commitment to the role in spite of the personal scandal.

