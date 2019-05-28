At least 16 people have been injured in the mass attack and at least two people are reportedly dead after a horrific mass stabbing attack in the Japanese city of Kawasaki. Two people including a girl child and a man are dead in the attack while 13 primary schoolgirls are injured. The incident occurred at a bus stop near a railway station in the city of Kawasaki.

This stabbing rampage happened as United States president Donald Trump wraps up his visit to Japan, President Trump offered his “prayers and sympathy” to the victims as he met troops outside Japan’s capital Tokyo.

Footage on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the area. A police official said that they had received an emergency call at 7.44 am, which said four schoolchildren were stabbed.

“One man and one female child showing no vital signs,” said fire department official Yuji Sekizawa using a phrase that commonly used in Japan to mean the victims have died. The death has not been certified yet by any official medical professional.

The incident took place during the busy morning as workers headed to office and children to school in Kawasaki. According to the local media, the attack killed a schoolgirl and the suspected attacker. An official at a local hospital claimed it had received five wounded in the attack and four of them had suffered serious injuries.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of crime incidents in the developed world.

In 2018, a man was arrested for stabbing one person to death and injuring two others in Central Japan.

In 2016, a man stabbed 19 people to death in a disability centre near Tokyo.

