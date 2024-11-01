Japan Protests UN Panel’s Call To Review Male-Only Imperial Succession Law

Japan has lodged a protest with a UN human rights watchdog that called for reviewing a domestic law that limits imperial succession to male heirs on the emperor’s father’s side, the top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the imperial succession system is linked to the foundations of Japan as a country, and that the government had told the UN panel, which aims at eliminating discrimination against women, before the release of the review that it would be “inappropriate” for it to take up the issue, according to Japan Today.

“It is extremely regrettable that the final report included a reference to the Imperial House Law,” Hayashi said at a press conference.

While the panel acknowledged in its report released Tuesday that the 1947 Imperial House Law is “not within the purview” of its competence, it said it considers the succession rule “contrary to the object and purpose” of the UN convention to eliminate discrimination against women.

“We have lodged a strong protest with the committee and called again for the removal of the reference,” he added.