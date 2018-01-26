Japan has ruled out renegotiation on TPP after US President Trump's call to reconsider trade deal saying that if the US wanted to join, it would not mean a new renegotiation as the TPP was an agreement initially signed by 12 countries which included the US. Any small change could affect the negotiations severely, he said, after being asked about Trump's statements. Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump at WEF 2018 in Davos said that he would do TPP if they were able to make a substantially better deal.

Japan on Friday ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership to facilitate the US rejoining the agreement after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would reconsider US participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal if it’s “substantially better.” After the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the original TPP in January 2017, the remaining 11 nations decided to go ahead with the agreement. They were all set to sign a new version on March 8 at a meeting in Chile, Efe news reported.

On Thursday, while attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump said, “I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal.” “The deal was terrible, the way it was structured was terrible. If we did a substantially better deal, I would be open to TPP,” Trump had said. Last January, Trump announced to officially withdraw the US from the Pacific trade deal in a largely symbolic move, as the US Congress hadn’t approved the deal yet.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to never sign massive trade agreements like the TPP, which he said would “destroy” US manufacturing. The TPP deal originally involved Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the US and Vietnam. Trump’s remarks to reopen the door to the TPP comes after the 11 remaining TPP members this week announced that they had finalised a revised deal and hoped to sign it in March.

Trump is expected to address the WEF on Friday to lay out his “America First” policy, which has led his country away from multiple multilateral pacts and infused anxiety into both allies and the broader world. Ruling out at the negotiations, spokesperson Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that if the US wanted to join, it would not mean a new renegotiation as the TPP was an agreement initially signed by 12 countries which included the US. Any small change could affect the negotiations severely, he said, after being asked about Trump’s statements.

Japan has already explained the importance of the TPP to the US and was doing everything possible to make it come into effect as soon as possible, he added. Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, which account for about 40% of global economic activity, signed the original TPP in 2016 after six years of negotiations.

The agreement had to be ratified within a period of two years by at least six member nations whose combined GDP represented 85% of the total. After the US exit – which alone accounts for 60% of the GDP of the 12 signatory states – it became invalid.