Friday, September 20, 2024
Japan Seeks Explanation From China After 10-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Shenzhen Attack

Japan has formally requested that China provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances of the attack in which a 10-year-old boy enrolled at a Japanese school in the Chinese city of Shenzhen was stabbed to death by a 44-year-old assailant.

Japan Seeks Explanation From China After 10-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Shenzhen Attack

Japan has formally requested that China provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances of the attack in which a 10-year-old boy enrolled at a Japanese school in the Chinese city of Shenzhen was stabbed to death by a 44-year-old assailant.

The boy, whose father is Japanese and mother is Chinese, was stabbed around 200 meters from the school gate on Wednesday morning. Wounded in his abdomen, he died early Thursday, according to the Japanese government, cited Kyodo news.

Chinese authorities reported that the attack took place around 8 am as the boy was walking to school. The suspect was quickly apprehended by police at the scene, ensuring there was no further danger, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed her deep concern, stating, “I take the incident extremely seriously.”

She emphasized, “This should never happen in any country. Particularly, I sincerely regret that this despicable act was committed against a child on their way to school.”

In response to this tragic event, Japan has formally requested that China provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances of the attack. Additionally, Japanese officials are urging China to implement stronger safety measures for its citizens living and studying there, CNA reported.

The Japanese ambassador to Beijing has also called for enhanced security for Japanese nationals, highlighting the growing concerns about safety.

This incident marks the second violent attack targeting students at Japanese educational institutions in China in recent months. Following the stabbing, the embassy issued a statement indicating that Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi discussed the urgent need for improved protection with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.
While the specifics of Sun’s response were not disclosed, Japan continues to urge the Chinese government to prioritize the safety of its nationals and to provide further insights regarding the incident, reported CNA.

The tragic event adds to the existing tensions in diplomatic relations between Japan and China, raising significant concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in the region.
Kyodo reported that the Chinese Foreign Vice Minister Sun Weidong told Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday the attack was an “isolated incident” committed by an individual with a criminal history, according to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

The boy, whose father is Japanese and mother is Chinese, was stabbed around 200 meters from the school gate on Wednesday morning.

(With ANI Inputs)

