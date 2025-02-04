Japan To Extend Medical Assistance To Palestinians By The Ongoing Conflict In Gaza

The Prime Minister addressed the Japanese parliament, announcing that his government is actively exploring ways to offer medical treatment to Palestinians, particularly those who have suffered injuries or illnesses amid the devastation in the Gaza Strip.

In a recent statement, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted Japan’s ongoing efforts to extend medical and educational assistance to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Prime Minister addressed the Japanese parliament, announcing that his government is actively exploring ways to offer medical treatment to Palestinians, particularly those who have suffered injuries or illnesses amid the devastation in the Gaza Strip.

“We are making efforts to find ways to accept people in Japan who have fallen ill or been injured in Gaza,” Prime Minister Ishiba said during a parliamentary session on Monday.

In addition to medical assistance, Japan is considering a program to provide educational opportunities to students from Gaza. This initiative would be similar to the 2017 scheme that allowed Syrian refugee students to study at Japanese universities. Prime Minister Ishiba assured that the government is working towards creating a similar plan for students from Gaza, offering them a chance to continue their education in Japan.

While these proposals aim to support those affected by the war, they are distinct from Japan’s asylum policy, which has been the subject of criticism for being overly restrictive. Japan has faced growing pressure to revise its approach to refugees and asylum seekers.

In light of these developments, the Japanese government has been scrutinized for its handling of refugee applications. In a notable case last month, the Nagoya High Court ruled in favor of a Rohingya man who had been denied asylum four times. The court emphasized the lack of understanding within the Japanese government regarding the situations faced by refugee applicants.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, efforts continue to provide life-saving medical care to the wounded. Over the weekend, nearly 50 patients, including 30 children suffering from cancer, were transferred to Egypt for treatment through the Rafah crossing. The World Health Organization has called for the expedited evacuation of medical patients, stressing the urgent need for continued humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“The lives of thousands depend on the prompt evacuation of these patients,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has devastated Gaza’s healthcare system and civilian infrastructure. Since the onset of the conflict in October 2023, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 110,000 have been injured. As the war rages on, the situation remains dire, with many in Gaza still in urgent need of medical care and evacuation.

