Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Japan To Gift Shinkansen Trains For India Bullet Train, Trial Runs Begin Soon

Japan To Gift Shinkansen Trains For India Bullet Train, Trial Runs Begin Soon

The two train sets, one each from the E5 and E3 series, are expected to arrive in India by early 2026.

Japan To Gift Shinkansen Trains For India Bullet Train, Trial Runs Begin Soon


Japan will provide two Shinkansen train sets free of cost for trial runs along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. According to a report by The Japan Times, the move is aimed at supporting the testing and inspection phases of the under-construction rail link.

The two train sets, one each from the E5 and E3 series, are expected to arrive in India by early 2026. These trains will be fitted with inspection and data collection equipment to help officials gather crucial information about track performance and driving conditions, especially under India’s high temperatures and dusty environment.

Crucial Data for Future Operations

The data gathered during the testing phase will be vital in assessing operational conditions and preparing the ground for the possible local production of the E10 series trains, scheduled for introduction in the early 2030s. Until these next-generation trains are ready, India plans to operate modified domestically made semi-high-speed trains on the corridor.

Japan’s Support Through Loans and Technology

Japan has been a key partner in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, financing nearly 80% of the project’s total cost through low-interest yen loans. As project expenses continue to rise, both countries are reportedly working on a new loan framework to facilitate the future deployment of E10 trains. The framework is expected to be finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Japan for a bilateral summit.

The collaboration is also strategically significant for Japan, as it involves the deployment of its Shinkansen technology, long regarded as a symbol of the nation’s engineering excellence.

About the Bullet Train Project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is being developed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). Since construction began in November 2021, steady progress has been made, including the completion of six river bridges — two over the Par and Auranga in Valsad district, and four over the Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, and Venganiya rivers in Navsari.

In total, the corridor will feature 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.

Highlighting the project’s transformative potential, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier stated that the corridor would help integrate the economies of key urban centres including Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Vadodara, Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad.

“The bullet train project has to be seen from the perspective of integrating economies. In the first corridor that Indian Railways is developing, you can have breakfast in Surat, complete your work in Mumbai, and return home with your family by evening,” the minister had said.

About the Shinkansen Models

The E5 series is known for its aerodynamic design and advanced technology, while the E3 series offers a balance of energy efficiency and passenger comfort. Their introduction into India’s testing programme will help provide crucial operational insights for running high-speed trains in the country’s unique climate and terrain.

