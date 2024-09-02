A tragic incident in Yokohama, Japan, has left two people dead after a 17-year-old high school student jumped from a shopping center, fatally striking a pedestrian below. The shocking event occurred on Saturday evening in a crowded district of the city.

The teenager leaped from the building, landing on a 32-year-old woman who was out with friends. Both were rushed to the hospital around 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT). Despite medical efforts, the girl died an hour later, followed by the woman, who also succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

While the reasons behind the teenager’s suicide are unclear, the timing of the incident raises concerns. In Japan, more minors take their own lives on September 1, just before the start of the new school term, than on any other day of the year, according to official statistics.

In 2023, a record 513 children in Japan died by suicide, with “school problems” being the most frequently cited factor. Issues such as family circumstances, bullying, and personal struggles with friends often lead students to become futoko—a term for those who refuse to attend school.

The tragic event in Yokohama echoes a similar case from 2020, where a 17-year-old boy jumped from the roof of a shopping center in Osaka, killing a 19-year-old female student. Initially, the boy’s family was charged with manslaughter and faced compensation claims, though the charge was later dropped.

Authorities have yet to indicate whether any culpability will be pursued in the Yokohama case.

Japan’s overall suicide rate has been decreasing, but the rate among young people continues to rise. Disturbingly, Japan is the only G7 country where suicide is the leading cause of death among teenagers.

Efforts to address this troubling trend have been made in recent years, with authorities and media organizations working to raise awareness. For example, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has run a Twitter campaign titled “On the Night of August 31” to highlight the challenges faced by students during this time of year.

This latest incident underscores the urgent need for continued support and intervention to prevent such tragedies.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support are available through the BBC Action Line and other support services.