Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times for Foreigners After 50 Years; Check New Prices

Japan has increased visa fees for foreigners by almost five times, and this is the first big revision in nearly 50 years. The new rules are rolling out as the country deals with rising inflation, shifts in currency value and also the sudden surge in international tourism after the pandemic.The move means the cost for both single entry and multiple entry visas jumps fivefold, which will push up the initial expenses for tourists, business travelers and professionals visiting Japan.

Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times

The Japanese government says the change is about keeping fees aligned with inflation and exchange rate movements that built up since the current visa charges were set back in 1978.

The visa fee revisions – the first since 1978 – were made to “reflect inflation and exchange rate fluctuations”, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters during a press conference in July 20.

“We do not anticipate that it will have an immediate impact on inbound tourism,” he added.

Since 2021 the Japanese yen has been sliding, kinda weaker and weaker, and it is now sitting near its lowest point in roughly 40 years or so.

Because of that, and a strong comeback in travel after the pandemic, a growing number of people are coming in to visit Japan. Last year alone, Japan pulled in a new high of 42.7 million international visitors officially.

Japan Visa Fee Prices

From 1 July, single-entry visa fees will be raised from the current 3,000 yen ($18.69; £14) to 15,000 yen, while multi-entry visas will now cost 30,000 yen, up from 6,000 yen.

Single-entry visa: ¥15,000 (up from ¥3,000)

Multiple-entry visa: ¥30,000 (up from ¥6,000)

Which means, the revised Japan visa fees based on current exchange rates are:

Around ₹8,500 for a single-entry visa

Around ₹17,000 for a multiple-entry visa Also Read: UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures