Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times for Foreigners After 50 Years; Check New Prices

Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times
Japan Visa Fee Prices
- Single-entry visa: ¥15,000 (up from ¥3,000)
- Multiple-entry visa: ¥30,000 (up from ¥6,000)
Which means, the revised Japan visa fees based on current exchange rates are:
- Around ₹8,500 for a single-entry visa
- Around ₹17,000 for a multiple-entry visa
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.