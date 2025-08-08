Japanese Envoy Thanks India For “Unwavering Compassion” On 80th Anniversary Of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Bombing

LIVE TV
On marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan's ambassador to India expressed deep regards to India for showing unwavering compassion towards the victims on Friday.

Published: August 8, 2025 21:34:35 IST

On marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan’s ambassador to India expressed deep regards to India for showing unwavering compassion towards the victims on Friday. 

Japanese Envoy Expresses Gratitude to India

Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, said, “Japan has been advancing efforts toward a world without nuclear weapons to ensure that a tragedy of will never be repeated. The people of India have shown us deep sympathy as friends seeking peace.”

The Japanese envoy inaugurated a photo exhibition in the national capital to mark the bombing in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and three days later in Nagasaki. He called the exhibition held at the India International Centre here an opportunity to reflect upon the preciousness of peace.

Addressing a gathering, Ambassador Ono Keiichi said, “In August 1945, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki claimed hundreds of thousands of precious lives in an instant. And even those who survived have had to live with indescribable suffering.”

“Since then, as the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during war, Japan has been advancing efforts toward a world without nuclear weapons to ensure that such a tragedy will never be repeated. The people of India have shown us deep sympathy as friends seeking peace”, he said.

Ambassador Keiichi said, “In October 1957, the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, visited Hiroshima as the first foreign leader to visit the city after the atomic bombings. Then in May 2023, Prime Minister Modi visited the city during the G7 Hiroshima Summit meeting.”

“This marked the second visit to Hiroshima by an Indian Prime Minister since Pandit Nehru. Prime Minister Modi visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and laid flowers at the cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was donated to Hiroshima city by India,” the envoy further added. (ANI Inputs)

