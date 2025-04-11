Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Japanese Envoy Visits Mahabodhi Temple, Strengthens Spiritual Ties With India

In the Visitor’s Book, Ambassador Ono described the experience as “truly memorable,” calling Mahabodhi Temple one of the most sacred places for Buddhists, for Buddhism, and for Japan. He expressed hope that the site would continue serving as a bridge of cultural friendship between the two nations.

Japanese Envoy Visits Mahabodhi Temple, Strengthens Spiritual Ties With India

Japanese Envoy Visits Mahabodhi Temple, Strengthens Spiritual Ties With India


Japan’s Ambassador to India, Keichi Ono, led a high-level delegation on a significant visit to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya on Saturday morning. The visit, marked by spiritual reverence and cultural warmth, underscored the deep-rooted Buddhist ties between India and Japan. The delegation included top officials like Naoya Haraikawa, Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, and Ryuta Saito, Second Secretary at the Japanese Embassy. They were welcomed by temple monks and officials before embarking on a guided tour of the sacred site, offering prayers under the Bodhi Tree and visiting other revered locations within the temple complex.

Early Morning, Timeless Connection

The visit began at 8:45 a.m., as the Japanese delegation stepped onto the sacred grounds of the Mahabodhi Temple—considered one of Buddhism’s holiest sites. Ambassador Ono was joined by dignitaries including Naoya Haraikawa, Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency; Ryuta Saito, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Japan; and Masahiro Kawakami, an embassy official. The group received a traditional welcome from Bhikkhu Buddha Ratna (Manoj Bhante) and other monks of the temple.

BTMC Secretary Mahashweta Maharathi, alongside committee members Reverend Okonogi, Arvind Singh, and Kiran Lama, greeted the delegation and kicked off the official proceedings with a formal reception.

Beneath The Bodhi Tree And Beyond

The visitors were led on a spiritual and historical tour of the temple complex. They offered prayers beneath the iconic Bodhi Tree—the very spot where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment. With the serenity of early morning and chants in the air, the moment struck a harmonious chord between the two Buddhist nations.

The delegation also visited other revered landmarks in the complex, including Mucalinda Sarovar, Ratna Griha, Chankraman (Jewel Walk), the Ajapala Nigrodha Tree, and the Rajayatna Tree. At each location, the group paused, reflected, and paid their respects, soaking in the sacred ambiance.

Souvenirs And Sacred Sentiments

In a gesture of goodwill and shared heritage, mementos were exchanged. Bhikkhu Buddha Ratna, along with BTMC officials, presented tokens of appreciation to Ambassador Ono and Commissioner Haraikawa—marking the moment with smiles and mutual respect.

A Note to Remember

In the Visitor's Book, Ambassador Ono described the experience as "truly memorable," calling Mahabodhi Temple one of the most sacred places for Buddhists, for Buddhism, and for Japan. He expressed hope that the site would continue serving as a bridge of cultural friendship between the two nations.

Other delegates echoed his sentiments, describing the visit as spiritually uplifting and culturally enriching.

(With Inputs From ANI)

