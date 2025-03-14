Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Japanese PM Apologises For Giving Gifts, Risks Budget Delay

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a public apology last Friday (March 14) after news came out that he had given gift certificates to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a public apology last Friday (March 14) after news came out that he had given gift certificates to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members.

The scandal occurred at a time when his government was already struggling with slumping approval ratings and rising political instability leading up to the July upper house election.

Japanese PM’s Gift distribution raises questions

During a parliamentary address, Ishiba acknowledged doling out gift coupons costing 100,000 yen (S$900) apiece to 15 LDP parliament members as a gesture of gratitude for their election campaigns.

He explained that the gifts had been bought using his own money and did not break any law. But local reports on Thursday drew attention to the matter, prompting criticism from opposition parties and coalition partners as well.

Public Apology in Wake of Political Fallout

“My behavior brought distrust and outrage to many people, for which I apologize deeply,” Ishiba said after being questioned in parliament. Opposition parties have called for his resignation, saying that the decision erodes public trust in government openness.

The controversy adds further strain to Ishiba’s minority coalition, which is already facing challenges in securing parliamentary approval for the fiscal budget set to begin in April. The government has had to make rare amendments to the budget plan to appease opposition parties and ensure its passage before the March 31 deadline. Delays in approval could lead to a temporary stop-gap budget, potentially harming Japan’s economy by disrupting planned government expenditures.

Impact on future elections and popular perceptions

With an election to the upper house coming up in July, the LDP’s thin majority may be threatened if Ishiba is unable to restore popular confidence. The latest polls show a downturn with the approval rate of the Ishiba administration falling to 36% in March from 44% in February, reports NHK.

Japan’s economy recorded an annualized 2.8% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2024, led by robust business spending and consumption. But economists foresee a sharp decline to 0.4% growth, noting increasing living expenses and softer overseas demand as main issues. Political uncertainty may further weaken economic optimism.

While pressure is mounting on Ishiba’s leadership, his capacity to get around this controversy and bulldoze important policies will be vital in shaping Japan’s economic and political landscape for the next few months.

