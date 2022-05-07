While referring to the G7 nations, Kishida called on "like-minded" countries to oppose any attempt by China to unilaterally change the status quo in Taiwan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned that the invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in Taiwan by China if leading powers don’t respond as one. Speaking at a meeting in London, the Japanese Prime Minister said that China might use the West’s military commitments in Eastern Europe to its benefit and launch an operation against Taiwan, reported The National Interest.

While referring to the G7 nations, Kishida called on “like-minded” countries to oppose any attempt by China to unilaterally change the status quo in Taiwan, reported The National Interest. Kishida stated, “We must collaborate with our allies and like-minded countries, and never tolerate a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by the use of force in the Indo-Pacific, especially in East Asia.”

The Japanese Prime Minister further reiterated Japan’s stance regarding the issues surrounding Taiwan and China. “Japan maintains its position to expect a peaceful resolution through dialogue to issues surrounding Taiwan … and the situation will be watched carefully from that perspective,” said the Japanese PM.