Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Japanese Voice Actor Mogami Ai Stabbed To Death On Live Stream In Tokyo

In the video, the suspect, reportedly covered in blood, was seen standing near the victim and allegedly asking the camera, "Are you dead?" before police arrived.

Japanese Voice Actor Mogami Ai Stabbed To Death On Live Stream In Tokyo


Mogami Ai, a popular Japanese voice actor and live streamer, was tragically stabbed to death while broadcasting live on Whowatch in Shinjuku, Tokyo. According to local media reports, the attack was carried out by an alleged “anti-fan” in Takadanobaba, a district in Shinjuku.

The incident occurred around 9:50 AM, when a call was made to report a woman being attacked on the street. Police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, and chest. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead approximately 80 minutes later.

Suspect Arrested at the Scene

Authorities from the Metropolitan Police Department apprehended a suspect at the crime scene. The attacker, whose identity has not yet been revealed, reportedly admitted to the stabbing but insisted, “I didn’t mean to kill her.” A blood-stained survival knife was recovered from the scene.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the suspect had a prior connection with the victim. A senior police official told Yomiuri News that the suspect was heard mentioning a “personal dispute” with Mogami Ai. Investigators are currently working to determine the exact nature of their relationship.

Attack Caught on Live Stream

Mogami Ai was streaming live at the time of the attack, with an estimated 6,500 viewers tuned in to her broadcast. A chilling clip from the stream surfaced online, capturing the moments after the stabbing. In the video, the suspect, reportedly covered in blood, was seen standing near the victim and allegedly asking the camera, “Are you dead?” before police arrived.

The distressing footage quickly spread across social media, shocking netizens worldwide. Many viewers, who initially thought it was a staged scene, later realized the horrifying reality. Comments flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, with users expressing disbelief and calling for stricter online safety measures for public figures.

The brutal murder of Mogami Ai has reignited concerns about the safety of online personalities, particularly in Japan’s entertainment and streaming industry. Fans and fellow voice actors expressed grief over the loss, calling for stricter laws against harassment and stalking of public figures.

A witness, who was inside a nearby building, recounted the terrifying moment to local media: “I heard a woman screaming for help. When I looked outside, I saw her on the ground and a man being held down by police.”

Authorities are now investigating the suspect’s motive, reviewing Mogami Ai’s past interactions, and analyzing the live stream footage for further evidence.

ALSO READ: Chinese Cosplay Influencer Dies After Revealing She Was ‘On The Edge Of Death’ On Livestream

 

