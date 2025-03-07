Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Japanese Woman Arrested For Locking Husband Naked On Balcony To Die

The suspect, Miho Tsumura, was arrested by Nagasaki Prefectural Police on March 5 on suspicion of causing injury and confinement leading to death.

Japanese Woman Arrested For Locking Husband Naked On Balcony To Die


A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of leaving her common-law husband naked on a balcony in subfreezing temperatures, where he died of hypothermia in February 2022, police said Friday.

The suspect, Miho Tsumura, was arrested by Nagasaki Prefectural Police on March 5 on suspicion of causing injury and confinement leading to death. She has denied the allegations, however, and informed investigators, “I didn’t do anything.”

Man Found Naked in Apartment

According to police, Tsumura allegedly forced her 49-year-old partner onto the balcony of her second-floor apartment in Hasami town on the night of February 6, 2022, leaving him exposed to temperatures as low as 3.7°C (38.7°F).

At 6:25 a.m. the following morning, she telephoned emergency services, stating that the man was unconscious. When the authorities responded, they discovered him dead and entirely nude in the apartment. An autopsy revealed hypothermia as the cause of death.

Researchers also discovered that two weeks prior to the fatal event, on January 20, 2022, Tsumura allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife and left a deep wound on his nose which took two weeks to recover from.

Law enforcers suspect that the man was perhaps being subjected to sustained domestic abuse, and they are currently looking into how their relationship came about.

Although the event occurred 2022, police have yet to offer explanations as to why it took over two years to formally indict Tsumura. However, officials verified that new evidence and additional questions prompted her arrest last week.

