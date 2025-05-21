Japan’s Agriculture Minister Resigns After Rice Remark Backlash

Japan’s Agriculture Minister Taku Eto has resigned following a public uproar over a controversial remark he made regarding rice consumption.

Japan’s Agriculture Minister Taku Eto has resigned following a public uproar over a controversial remark he made regarding rice consumption. The minister submitted his resignation on Wednesday, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has formally accepted.

Eto sparked widespread criticism after stating that he never needed to purchase rice because he regularly received it as a gift from his political supporters. The comment drew strong backlash, especially as the country grapples with a rice shortage and rising food prices, straining household budgets nationwide.

The resignation marks a fresh challenge for Prime Minister Ishiba’s minority government, already reeling from low approval ratings and political instability. Eto’s departure is expected to further test the administration’s ability to retain public trust and manage sensitive economic concerns.