Japan’s Fuji TV’s Sex Assault Scandal: What Exacty Happened?

Top executives at Fuji Television resigned on Monday as the broadcaster faced mounting criticism over its handling of sexual assault allegations against Masahiro Nakai, a renowned celebrity and former member of the popular 1990s boy band SMAP. The scandal, which has unfolded over several weeks, has had widespread repercussions, including corporate backlash and the resignation of Nakai from the entertainment industry.

Here’s a detailed timeline of how events unfolded:

December 19, 2024: Tabloid Exposes Allegations

The controversy began when the magazine Josei Seven reported that Masahiro Nakai paid an unnamed woman 90 million yen ($570,000) as a settlement for what was described as “serious trouble” between them.

According to the report, Nakai had arranged a dinner with the woman and another person in 2023. When the third guest failed to attend, a “serious problem” arose during the evening in a closed-door setting. The magazine provided no further details about the nature of the incident.

December 25, 2024: Detailed Allegations Surface

Another prominent tabloid, Shukan Bunshun, published an article titled “The Full Story of Masahiro Nakai’s 90 Million Yen Sex Scandal.”

The report included claims of a sexual act allegedly carried out without the woman’s consent. The woman reportedly told the magazine, “I still can’t forgive him.” This marked the beginning of a series of reports offering more details about the accusations.

December 27, 2024: Fuji TV Denies Links to the Incident

Fuji Television issued a statement denying tabloid claims that one of its employees had arranged the 2023 dinner where Nakai and the woman met.

January 8, 2025: Shows Suspended

Fuji TV announced the temporary suspension of two programs hosted by Nakai: a weekly television show and a radio program.

January 9, 2025: Nakai Breaks His Silence

Nakai addressed the allegations publicly for the first time through a statement on his website. He apologized for the “trouble” caused and confirmed that a settlement had been reached. However, Nakai denied some of the reported details, stating that parts of the story were “different from the facts” and emphasized that no physical violence had occurred.

January 14, 2025: Shareholders Demand Action

Rising Sun Management, affiliated with US fund Dalton Investments and a shareholder in Fuji TV’s parent company, called for an independent investigation to uncover the facts and implement corrective measures.

On the same day, Nippon TV also dropped Nakai from its programming.

January 17, 2025: Fuji TV Promises a Probe

Fuji Television president Koichi Minato announced that an investigation would be conducted, primarily by outside experts. However, critics noted that it was not an independent third-party probe. Minato held a press conference with select local media but prohibited video recordings.

January 20, 2025: Advertisers Withdraw Support

The scandal deepened as over 50 companies, including major brands like McDonald’s and Toyota, pulled their advertisements from Fuji TV due to dissatisfaction with how the broadcaster handled the allegations.

January 23, 2025: Nakai Retires from Entertainment

Masahiro Nakai announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, losing all his regular shows in the process. In a statement, he expressed remorse, saying:

“I sincerely apologize to the woman and will continue to face up to all problems sincerely… I alone am responsible for everything.”

January 27, 2025: Fuji TV Executives Step Down

Amid growing public and corporate pressure, Fuji TV president Koichi Minato and chairman Shuji Kanoh resigned. Kanoh issued an apology, stating:

“I would like to apologize sincerely to the women concerned for failing to provide adequate care due to a lack of awareness of human rights.”

The scandal has shaken Japan’s entertainment industry and raised questions about corporate accountability and the treatment of sexual misconduct allegations. As Fuji Television moves forward, it faces the challenge of rebuilding public trust and ensuring transparency in its handling of similar incidents in the future.