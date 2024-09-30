Japan’s New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Calls for Early Election

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba, has announced a snap election scheduled for October 27, just three days after assuming leadership of the ruling LDP.

In a significant political move, Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has announced a snap election scheduled for October 27, just three days after assuming leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). At 67, Ishiba has taken over from former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, securing the LDP leadership amid a closely contested race that saw him garner more votes than his eight rivals.

With the LDP holding a parliamentary majority, Ishiba is set to be formally approved as prime minister by parliament on Tuesday. During a press conference in Tokyo, he emphasized the need for the new administration to gain immediate public judgment, stating, “It is important for the new administration to be judged by the people as soon as possible.”

The forthcoming election, which comes over a year ahead of the scheduled date, will determine the party that controls Japan’s lower house of parliament. In preparation for this, Ishiba has started appointing key government and party officials to join him in the electoral race, including prominent figures like former Prime Ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga, who will serve as adviser and vice-president, respectively. Ishiba has also enlisted Shinjiro Koizumi, a well-liked contender from the recent leadership race, as chief strategist for the election campaign.

Also read: Elon Musk Explains, ‘If Trump Is Not Elected….This Will Be…’

Notably absent from Ishiba’s initial appointments is Sanae Takaichi, a conservative rival whom he narrowly defeated in the runoff for LDP leadership.

Addressing the challenges ahead, Ishiba has pledged to revitalize Japan’s economy, confront security issues, and reform the LDP, which has faced declining approval ratings due to recent scandals and internal discord. Among the most pressing controversies are allegations regarding the Unification Church’s influence within the LDP and accusations of underreported political funding, which have sparked public outrage and tarnished Kishida’s political image, ultimately leading to his decision not to seek re-election as party leader.

Kishida previously stated, “In the upcoming presidential election [for the LDP], it’s necessary to show the people that the party will change,” highlighting the need for transparency and robust public debate within the party.

Upon taking office, Ishiba echoed this sentiment, advocating for a party environment that encourages open and honest discussions among members. “We ought to be a party that lets members discuss the truth in a free and open manner,” he remarked, stressing the importance of fairness and humility in political dealings.

Despite these challenges, the LDP remains the dominant political force in Japan, having governed for much of the post-war period. The recent leadership campaign was viewed as a preparatory phase for the upcoming general election, as candidates sought to win public favor and demonstrate their capabilities not only to party insiders but also to the electorate at large.