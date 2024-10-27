Japan’s Ruling Coalition Loses Majority: What Lies Ahead?

Japan's ruling coalition suffered a significant defeat in the national elections, losing its majority in parliament. The outcome raises questions about future governance and stability.

Japan’s ruling coalition suffered a significant defeat in the recent national election, losing its parliamentary majority and leaving the future of the government uncertain. This development raises questions about the political landscape in the world’s fourth-largest economy, especially given the various challenges it faces, from economic woes to regional security tensions.

Election Results: A Dramatic Shift

With the election results nearly complete—only 20 of the 465 seats remain unaccounted for—Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, secured only 209 seats. This marks a steep decline from the 279 seats they previously held and represents the coalition’s worst performance since it briefly lost power in 2009, as reported by public broadcaster.

“This election has been very tough for us,” a visibly somber Ishiba remarked during an interview. The loss also included the defeat of Komeito’s new leader, Keiichi Ishii, who lost in his electoral district.

The biggest victor of the night was the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), which saw its seat count rise from 98 to 143. This surge can be attributed to voter discontent over the LDP’s handling of a funding scandal and ongoing inflation issues.

Implications Of The Election Outcome

The election results suggest a potential shift in power dynamics within Japan’s political landscape. The outcome may necessitate complex power-sharing arrangements among various parties, possibly leading to political instability at a time when the nation is already grappling with economic headwinds and a tense security environment in East Asia.

“This is not the end, but the beginning,” stated CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda at a press conference. He emphasized his party’s intention to collaborate with other opposition factions to push for a change in government. Meanwhile, Ishiba has indicated that he will await the final results before contemplating any coalition options or power-sharing agreements.

The Context Of The Snap Election

The snap election was called immediately after Ishiba’s election as party head last month, aiming to secure a public mandate for his premiership. His predecessor, Fumio Kishida, resigned amid public dissatisfaction due to a cost-of-living crisis and the scandal involving unrecorded donations to lawmakers.

The election came just nine days before another significant electoral event in the United States, Japan’s closest ally, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Market Reactions And Economic Uncertainty

The immediate aftermath of the election is expected to result in market jitters. Japanese stocks and the yen may experience declines, while yields on longer-dated government bonds could rise as investors respond to the uncertainty. “The voters’ judgment on the ruling bloc was harsher than expected,” noted Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies. “Uncertainty over the administration’s continuity has increased, and the stock market is likely to react with a sell-off, particularly among foreign investors.”

The LDP has enjoyed an outright majority since returning to power in 2012, following a brief period of opposition governance. Notably, it also lost power for a short duration in 1993, when a coalition of seven opposition parties briefly formed the government.

Smaller Parties And Future Coalitions

The dynamics of coalition building will be crucial in the coming weeks, particularly as smaller parties like the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) and the Japan Innovation Party gain importance in government formation discussions. As of the latest counts, the DPP holds 27 seats, while the Japan Innovation Party has secured 35. However, both parties have policies that conflict with the LDP’s platform.

DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has not ruled out potential collaboration with the LDP-led coalition, but Innovation Party chief Nobuyuki Baba has firmly rejected such an idea. The DPP advocates for halving Japan’s 10% sales tax until real wages improve—a stance not supported by the LDP. Conversely, the Innovation Party is pushing for stricter donation regulations to enhance political integrity.

Keisuke Yoshitomi, a 39-year-old office worker in Tokyo, expressed his support for the DPP, stating, “The DPP is focused on ultimately making the country better and ensuring financial resources are allocated more appropriately, so that’s why I decided to vote for them.”

Challenges Ahead For The Bank Of Japan

The political upheaval could complicate monetary policy for the Bank of Japan (BOJ), especially if Ishiba chooses a coalition partner that favors maintaining near-zero interest rates. The Innovation Party opposes further increases in interest rates, while DPP leadership has suggested that the BOJ may have acted too quickly in its recent rate hikes. This hesitance poses challenges for the central bank, which aims to gradually transition Japan away from decades of extensive monetary stimulus.

