Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

US Vice-President JD Vance has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “tough negotiator” as Washington and New Delhi inch closer to a possible trade deal, amid ongoing talks to avert President Trump’s recently announced tariffs.

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

US VP JD Vance calls PM Modi a “tough negotiator” as India, US move closer to trade deal amid Trump’s tariff pause.


United States Vice-President JD Vance on Thursday described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “tough negotiator” and signaled that positive progress was being made in ongoing discussions to resolve trade tensions between the two countries.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance suggested that India could be among the first nations to strike a trade agreement aimed at averting the sweeping reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump last month.

“Good negotiation going on in India,” JD Vance

“Modi, the Prime Minister, is a tough negotiator, but we’re going to rebalance that relationship, and that’s why the president’s doing what he’s doing,” Vance said during the interview.

When asked whether a trade pact with India might be the first to emerge from the current round of talks, Vance responded, “I don’t know if it’ll be your first deal, but I think it would be among the first deals for sure. We’ve got negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we’ve got negotiations going on with some folks in Europe, and obviously, we’ve got a good negotiation going on in India.”

Tariff timeline and global response

On April 2, President Trump unveiled a sweeping plan for reciprocal tariffs targeting several countries, including India and China. However, in a partial reprieve, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of most of the new tariffs on April 9, pushing their implementation date to July 9—except in the case of China and Hong Kong. The suspension followed requests from around 75 countries seeking bilateral trade agreements with the United States.

Despite the temporary pause, a 10 percent baseline tariff imposed on April 2 remains in place. In addition, 25 percent duties on key sectors such as steel, aluminium, and auto components continue to apply.

India holds firm despite concessions

India has reportedly made several concessions in the areas of energy and defense spending as part of its efforts to strengthen ties with Washington. However, Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that New Delhi would not yield to pressure and would protect national interests in any agreement.

Goyal stated that India remains committed to securing an outcome that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens. “India will not be pressured into any deal,” he said, reinforcing the country’s cautious but open stance in the ongoing negotiations.

