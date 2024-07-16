JD Vance Demands 'Full-Scale Investigation' into Trump Assassination Attempt: 'Clearly Mistakes Were Made'

Ohio Senator JD Vance, recently named as Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, has called for an extensive investigation into the attempted assassination of the former president. In an interview with Fox News, Vance emphasized the need to uncover the lapses that allowed the incident to occur.

“We need to understand what happened because clearly mistakes were made,” Vance stated. “The Secret Service acted swiftly and effectively in the moment, but what concerns me is why there was a shooter 150 yards from the President of the United States in the first place.”

Vance recounted his personal experience during the event, explaining that he was playing mini golf with his children on July 13 when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump. “My first reaction was to pray for him. The thought of President Trump being killed was terrifying, not only because of the personal tragedy but also because of the potential chaos it could have unleashed across the country. Thank God he was unharmed,” Vance said.

Reflecting on the security protocols, Vance, a former United States Marine, noted, “I don’t know the specifics, but 150 yards is far too close for comfort when it comes to the security perimeter for the President.”

Following the attempt, Vance took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns. “Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

In the wake of the incident, Vance expressed his gratitude upon being named Trump’s vice-presidential candidate. “Just overwhelmed with gratitude,” he posted on X. “What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he’ll do it again. Onward to victory!”