JD Vance Humiliated At US-Iran Talks, Viral Video Shows Qatar PM Walking Past US VP To Hug Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

A video emerging from the latest round of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland has triggered widespread discussion online. The video shows Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani greeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a warm embrace while appearing to pass by US Vice President JD Vance without interaction. Social media users described the exchange as a deliberate snub. Another video emerging from the peace talks location shows the Iranian delegation leaving the room to avoid pictures with US delegation led by Vance.

Switzerland Talks

Following days of heightened regional tensions, Vice President JD Vance traveled to Switzerland as the Trump administration sought to keep diplomatic channels open with Iran. Qatar, supported by Pakistan and Swiss officials, has been playing a central role in mediating efforts to move the US-Iran ceasefire framework toward a more detailed political settlement.

As negotiations continued, President Donald Trump warned Iran against supporting additional attacks through proxy groups operating in Lebanon. During discussions in Switzerland, Vance indicated that Trump still believed there was an opportunity to reset relations with Tehran.

According to Vance, the US president remained willing to “turn over a new leaf” with Iran if Tehran complied with the evolving framework agreement.

🇺🇸🇶🇦 This is BRUTAL. Vance flew to Geneva for the Iran talks and the Qatari minister just flat out refused to greet him The Geneva talks are already suspended, Iran walked out of the photo-op, and now Vance is standing there with an outstretched hand and nobody taking it. The… https://t.co/IXltnU1QMD pic.twitter.com/nw8F9W1wPr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 21, 2026

Iranian Delegation Snubs Vance

During one of the exchanges, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi briefly entered the meeting area and greeted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an embrace before leaving shortly afterwards. Video footage showed Vance positioned toward the rear and off to one side of the room during the interaction. Araqchi did not engage with him before departing.

Iranian state media later framed the incident as an intentional snub directed at Vance before formal negotiations began on Sunday. According to reports cited by Al Mayadeen, Tehran’s delegation suspended official meetings with the United States and declared negotiations would not proceed unless President Trump apologised for what Iran described as recent threats.

US officials strongly rejected those claims and described the narrative as misleading and inaccurate.

Iran Registers Protest Before Walking Out

Despite Iran’s departure, Vice President JD Vance remained at the Swiss resort alongside US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The American delegation continued meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has spent months attempting to facilitate dialogue between both sides.

Subsequent videos and reports circulating after the walkout showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appearing visibly tired, shocked and disappointed as reports of the Iranian exit emerged. Before departing, Iranian officials released a statement outlining their position.

“The Iranian delegation has expressed its protest to the American side and is now reviewing an appropriate response to Donald Trump’s recent verbal threats,” the statement said.

Also Read: Why Iran Suspended Talks With US In Switzerland? Tehran Reveals Reason After Trump’s Big Threat