Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

The US Vice President, JD Vance, is addressing a business leaders forum in Rajasthan. Here are the latest updates and top quotes from his speech.

The US Vice President, JD Vance, on Tuesday delivered a keynote address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here are the top quotes from his JD Vance’s speech.

  • Usha (Vance) is a bit of a celebrity here (in India), JD Vance says, adding that “We have been fortunate enough to visit the Akshardham Temple.”
  • ‘Much like President Trump, PM Modi inspires remarkable loyalty.’
  • ‘PM Modi has got the approval ratings that would make me jealous’.
  • ‘We (JD and Usha Vance) give our children an ‘A’ rating for how they behaved with PM Modi’
  • Like India, we (Americans) also like to appreciate our history.
  • ‘America’s partner(s) need not look or work like us; In India, America has a friend’
  • We traded hard power for soft power, and we want to build relationships with our long-standing partners.
  • ‘Today, humanity is just one step away from catastrophe.’
  • President Trump wants America and India to grow. Our nations have much to offer to one another, and we want to build a bright new world.
  • ‘We (India and the US) have officially finalised the terms for trade agreements and a roadmap is set for the final deal between our nations.’
  • Speaking on how India and the US can work together, JD Vance says, ‘Our nations will co-produce weapons.”
  • ‘India is America’s major defence partner—the first of that class—and we feel that India has much more to gain. We want your nation (India) to buy our military equipment.
  • ‘We have to produce more energy. America has begun ‘drill, baby, drill’ . We believe your nation will benefit from American energy; we want India to explore its energy reserves’.
  • ‘We have the capacity and desire to help. President Trump and I know that PM Modi is a staunch negotiator; there is so much that we can create together’.

JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur earlier during the day. The Vance family reached the Amber Fort this morning, from the Rambagh Palace, where they are staying.

They received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur’s Amber Fort, where they were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants.

A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.

