The US Vice President, JD Vance, on Tuesday delivered a keynote address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here are the top quotes from his JD Vance’s speech.
- Usha (Vance) is a bit of a celebrity here (in India), JD Vance says, adding that “We have been fortunate enough to visit the Akshardham Temple.”
- ‘Much like President Trump, PM Modi inspires remarkable loyalty.’
- ‘PM Modi has got the approval ratings that would make me jealous’.
- ‘We (JD and Usha Vance) give our children an ‘A’ rating for how they behaved with PM Modi’
- Like India, we (Americans) also like to appreciate our history.
- ‘America’s partner(s) need not look or work like us; In India, America has a friend’
- We traded hard power for soft power, and we want to build relationships with our long-standing partners.
- ‘Today, humanity is just one step away from catastrophe.’
- President Trump wants America and India to grow. Our nations have much to offer to one another, and we want to build a bright new world.
- ‘We (India and the US) have officially finalised the terms for trade agreements and a roadmap is set for the final deal between our nations.’
- Speaking on how India and the US can work together, JD Vance says, ‘Our nations will co-produce weapons.”
- ‘India is America’s major defence partner—the first of that class—and we feel that India has much more to gain. We want your nation (India) to buy our military equipment.
- ‘We have to produce more energy. America has begun ‘drill, baby, drill’ . We believe your nation will benefit from American energy; we want India to explore its energy reserves’.
- ‘We have the capacity and desire to help. President Trump and I know that PM Modi is a staunch negotiator; there is so much that we can create together’.
JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur earlier during the day. The Vance family reached the Amber Fort this morning, from the Rambagh Palace, where they are staying.
They received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur’s Amber Fort, where they were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants.
A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.
ALSO READ: My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur