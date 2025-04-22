The US Vice President, JD Vance, is addressing a business leaders forum in Rajasthan. Here are the latest updates and top quotes from his speech.

The US Vice President, JD Vance, is addressing a business leaders forum in Rajasthan. Here are the latest updates and top quotes from his speech.

The US Vice President, JD Vance, on Tuesday delivered a keynote address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here are the top quotes from his JD Vance’s speech.

Usha (Vance) is a bit of a celebrity here (in India), JD Vance says, adding that “We have been fortunate enough to visit the Akshardham Temple.”

‘Much like President Trump, PM Modi inspires remarkable loyalty.’

‘PM Modi has got the approval ratings that would make me jealous’.

‘We (JD and Usha Vance) give our children an ‘A’ rating for how they behaved with PM Modi’

Like India, we (Americans) also like to appreciate our history.

‘America’s partner(s) need not look or work like us; In India, America has a friend’

We traded hard power for soft power, and we want to build relationships with our long-standing partners.

‘Today, humanity is just one step away from catastrophe.’

President Trump wants America and India to grow. Our nations have much to offer to one another, and we want to build a bright new world.

‘We (India and the US) have officially finalised the terms for trade agreements and a roadmap is set for the final deal between our nations.’

Speaking on how India and the US can work together, JD Vance says, ‘Our nations will co-produce weapons.”

‘India is America’s major defence partner—the first of that class—and we feel that India has much more to gain. We want your nation (India) to buy our military equipment.

‘We have to produce more energy. America has begun ‘drill, baby, drill’ . We believe your nation will benefit from American energy; we want India to explore its energy reserves’.

‘We have the capacity and desire to help. President Trump and I know that PM Modi is a staunch negotiator; there is so much that we can create together’.

JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur earlier during the day. The Vance family reached the Amber Fort this morning, from the Rambagh Palace, where they are staying.

They received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur’s Amber Fort, where they were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants.

A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur