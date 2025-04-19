US Vice President JD Vance and his family are set to visit India next week, according to a statement from his office.

US Vice President JD Vance and his family are set to visit India next week, according to a statement from his office.

US Vice President JD Vance and his family are set to visit India next week, according to a statement from his office released earlier this week. Here is all you need to know about what’s on the agenda for his upcoming visit and what to expect:

JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and family, will undertake an official visit to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24, 2025.

While in India, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The family is also expected to embark on cultural visits to Jaipur and Agra, and reports suggest engagements at heritage sites are likely along with the Second Family.

According to the Office of the Vice President, the trip will focus on “shared economic and geopolitical priorities” with leadership in both nations.

Notably, this marks JD Vance’s first visit to India, which holds personal significance due to Usha Vance’s Indian heritage.

In a previous diplomatic gesture, PM Modi gifted a wooden alphabet set to the Vance family’s daughter, Mirabel Rose Vance, during the AI Action Summit in France held in February this year.

The high-level visit is expected to reinforce the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership, with wide-ranging discussions on security, trade, technology, and regional cooperation, reports suggest.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the visit will involve comprehensive discussions on major bilateral matters. “This is an official visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister… obviously you will discuss all relevant issues,” Jaiswal said in his media briefing on Thursday. “We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties. All these issues, bilateral issues, will be discussed”, he added.

PM Modi recently visited the US at President Donald Trump’s invitation, marking his first US visit since Trump began his second term. During that visit, PM Modi was received by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and members of the Indian diaspora at Blair House.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act