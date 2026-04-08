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Home > World News > JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

US Vice President JD Vance calls the Iran ceasefire "fragile," urging Tehran to act in good faith. He emphasizes President Trump's impatience for progress and highlights a 14-day truce contingent on safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, mediated via Pakistan.

JD Vance Warns Iran
JD Vance Warns Iran

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 8, 2026 17:54:17 IST

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JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

US Vice President JD Vance Calls Iran Ceasefire “Fragile”

United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday described the current ceasefire with Iran as “fragile,” urging Tehran to show “good faith” in order to establish a lasting agreement. Speaking from Budapest, Hungary, Vance balanced a call for diplomacy with a firm warning, emphasizing that US President Donald Trump “is not one to mess around.”

During his address, Vance highlighted the possibility of a comprehensive resolution to tensions in the Middle East, stressing that success depends on the willingness of the Iranian leadership to engage constructively with the American administration. “If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement,” he said.

However, he paired this diplomatic overture with a cautionary note regarding President Trump’s impatience for results. Vance stated, “They’re going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He’s impatient. He’s impatient to make progress,” making clear that any refusal to negotiate could prompt a swift response from Washington.

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Vance also emphasized that the push for a peaceful settlement originates from the top of the US executive branch. “The President of the United States has told me, and he’s told the entire negotiating team … go and work in good faith to come to an agreement,” he shared. “That is what he has told us to do.”

Two-Week Truce and Terms for Negotiation

The Vice President’s statements come in the wake of President Trump’s earlier announcement of a 14-day suspension of hostilities with Iran. The truce is contingent on Tehran facilitating a “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, an effort being mediated through Pakistan.

Outlining the conditions for the truce on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Trump also revealed that he has received a 10-point proposal from the Iranian side, describing it as a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” As of Wednesday, the cessation of hostilities appeared to hold, with both nations committed to observing the short-term truce.

Vance’s remarks underscore the delicate balance of diplomacy and pressure in US-Iran relations. While the administration is open to negotiation and aims for a sustainable resolution, it also signals a readiness to act decisively should Tehran fail to meet the outlined conditions. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether a durable long-term agreement can be reached.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Iran Open To Islamabad Talks With US, Signals Diplomatic Shift, Denies Past Refusal Amid Intensifying Regional Tensions

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Tags: donald trumpIran ceasefirejd vancestrait of hormuz

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JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

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JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

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JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around
JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around
JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around
JD Vance Warns Iran: Fragile Ceasefire At Risk, Urges Good‑Faith Talks For Long‑Term Peace, Says US Not One To Mess Around

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