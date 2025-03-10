JD Vance’s Cousin Slams Him For ‘Belittling’ Zelensky In Heated Oval Office Clash

U.S Vice President JD Vance is facing sharp criticism from an unlikely source his own cousin over his handling of a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nate Vance, who has volunteered with the Ukrainian military since Russia’s 2022 invasion, accused both JD Vance and President Donald Trump of disrespecting Zelensky and undermining Ukraine’s war efforts.

Nate Vance expressed disappointment with the behavior of his cousin and the U.S. president. “There’s a certain level of decorum that I expect from political leaders, especially in front of cameras,” he said. He went further in a separate interview, labeling Trump and JD Vance as “useful idiots” for Russian President Vladimir Putin due to their stance on the war.

Heated Oval Office meeting

The backlash follows a heated February Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky, which was televised and quickly turned confrontational. Trump reportedly threatened to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine unless a peace deal was reached, while Vance accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” and failing to show gratitude for American assistance. The meeting ended with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House and a planned news conference being abruptly canceled.

Nate Vance strongly disputed his cousin’s claims, noting that Zelensky regularly expresses appreciation for Western support. “Zelensky does a daily or nightly address and thanks everyone who supports Ukraine on a daily basis,” he pointed out. He suggested that Trump and Vance might have been seeking personal deference rather than genuine gratitude, adding, “It would be odd for my cousin and Donald Trump to ask for deference because they’ve been actively working against his initiatives for the past three years.”

The controversy comes as U.S. and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace negotiations, following direct U.S.-Russia talks last month. While the White House has yet to formally respond to Nate Vance’s remarks, the incident shows the growing divisions within the U.S. political sphere over its approach to Ukraine and the ongoing war with Russia.

