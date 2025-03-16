JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’

Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance is again in the limelight—this time for a comment regarding his wife, Usha Vance, that didn't go down well with everyone on the internet.

US Vice President JD Vance is again in the limelight—this time for a comment regarding his wife, Usha Vance, that didn’t go down well with everyone on the internet. Usha, a high-flying attorney, is the second lady of the United States now.

Speaking at an event in Michigan, Vance complimented her, calling her a “great job” in her new role and how he was “proud” to have her as his companion. But it was his subsequent remark that got him into trouble.

“The cameras are all on; anything I say, however daft, my wife Usha has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it,” Vance quipped. As predicted, Usha, standing behind him, did smile and laugh. But the moment soon became a viral talking point.

A 17-second clip of the comment went viral on social media, with users making guesses about the dynamics of their marriage. Some said Usha looked uncomfortable, while others called Vance a “walking red flag.”

Meanwhile, others rallied around Vance in support.

Vance’s Meme Saga: From Zelensky Clash to Internet Jokes

This is not the first time Vance has made it to an internet meme. Just weeks ago, his contentious encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28 had an online furor. While having a high-level meeting in the presence of US President Donald Trump, Vance challenged Zelensky’s demand for further US assistance, questioned his trustworthiness, and gave a blunt warning that Ukraine would lose American support. The bitter argument came to an end when Zelensky stormed out, having diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Washington on rocky grounds.

The internet went wild. Social media folks made Vance a meme sensation, contorting his face into wacky caricatures—some making him a giant monster, others as a little kid sucking on a lollipop. Rather than bucking the trend, Vance went along, even posting a meme of himself on X, alluding to the old pointing Rick Dalton meme.

As Vance’s remarks and clashes persist to stoke internet debate, one thing is sure—the he remains a lightning rod for scandal, in politics and on social media.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Grok AI Leaves Internet Stunned After It Abuses In Hindi, Uses Witty Slang To Interact

 

