Home > Entertainment > Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding: What Happened During The Lavish Venice Ceremony?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding: What Happened During The Lavish Venice Ceremony?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day wedding concluded on Friday with a private ceremony on Venice’s San Giorgio Maggiore island. Over 200 celebrity guests attended, including Oprah, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Bill Gates, and Usher. Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, and the couple reportedly exchanged rings during the star-studded celebration.

Photo/X.

June 28, 2025 14:56:19 IST

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s three-day-long wedding ceremony ended on Friday. The private marriage ceremony was held on the isolated San Giorgio Maggiore island in the San Marco sestiere.

Over 200 celebrity guests attended the wedding. These included the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Usher, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Bill Gates and Karlie Kloss.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Exchange Rings

Sanchez wore a custom-designed gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The gown took almost eighteen months to get prepared. It had 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons, which dotted the front. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who is a former journalist, reportedly exchanged rings during the ceremony. There are no details about when the couple legally wed.

The details about the wedding performers were not released. However, Italian media reported that Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli, performed at the wedding.

Who Performed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

It was reported that Lady Gaga is set to perform on the final day of festivities on Saturday. The pop star is expected to perform at Arsenale, which is Venice’s former medieval shipyard.

The Friday ceremony is said to have ended with a discreet Vogue cover shoot. Sanchez renamed her Instagram handle to Lauren Sanchez Bezos after the Vogue photos were released.

Protests Against Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding

The San Giorgio Maggiore city in Venice has witnessed protests in recent days against the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding.

Reports say that the protests forced Sanchez and Bezos to change one of the weekend’s wedding locations.  On the flip side, the local authorities have claimed that the high-profile Bezos wedding has generated nearly 68% of tourism revenue in just one weekend that would have been earned in a year.

