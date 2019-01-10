Amazon's boss Jeff Bezos has been divorced after 25 years from his wife MacKenzie. It has been claimed, as per reports that Jeff is dating anchor Lauren Sanchez, therefore he has taken this decision. Not much is known about Lauren Sanchez, we have compiled a list of unknown and interesting facts.

Amazon’s Boss Jeff Bezos has come into the limelight for parting ways after 25 years from his wife MacKenzie. It has been claimed the Jeff has taken this decision because he is dating an anchor Lauren Sanchez. Lauren Sanchez has also ended her 12 years of a marriage relationship with a top Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Little we know about Lauren Schanez’s background, career and profile, we have listed some of the major points to know more about Lauren.

Background

Lauren Wendy Sánchez was born on December 19, 1969.

She is an Emmy Award-winning American news anchor, entertainment reporter, media personality, actress, producer, pilot and entrepreneur.

Sanchez is a guest host on The View, former co-host on KTTV Fox-11’s Good Day LA, the station’s Ten o’clock News. Also, an anchor and special correspondent on Extra. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is of Mexican descent. She moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school, to attend El Camino College in Torrance, California. At the college, she wrote for the college newspaper.

She got selected in the dean’s list at El Camino. She was also qualified for a scholarship to the University of Southern California. At the college, she majored in communications.

Educational qualifications

She began her career as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. She also worked as an anchor and reporter at KTVK-TV in Phoenix before joining the syndicated entertainment show Extra as a reporter.

Film Background

Sanchez also made a cameo appearance in the films and television series, including The Longest Yard, We Bought A Zoo, Saw, Fantastic Four, The Day After Tomorrow, Akeelah and the Bee, Killer Movie, Batman Begins, and Fight Club.

