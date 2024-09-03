Jeff Bezos’ New $80 Million Gulfstream G700 Spotted; Luxurious Private Aircraft Nears Speed of Sound

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ newest luxury acquisition, an $80 million Gulfstream G700 private jet, was spotted idling at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles over the Labor Day weekend. The sighting, captured in a video by journalist John Schreiber, showcased the sleek, high-speed aircraft, which is capable of traveling at nearly the speed of sound. Although it is unclear whether Bezos was aboard at the time, he was photographed in Los Angeles with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, during the holiday weekend.

The couple was seen enjoying the city’s vibrant social scene, including a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, further fuelling speculation about the jet’s presence.

Jeff Bezos’ brand new Gulfstream G700 parked just across the tarmac from us at Van Nuys Airport today. The $80-million jet can travel at Mach 0.935 making it the fastest jet in Gulfstream’s lineup. #G700 #Gulfstream #avgeek pic.twitter.com/u9F5FQmWqE — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 2, 2024

An Expanding Fleet of Private Jets

Bezos, the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $202 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, recently added the Gulfstream G700 to his impressive collection of private aircraft. This new addition joins his existing fleet, which includes a Gulfstream G650 and a Pilatus PC-24, underscoring his love for high-end, long-range business jets.

Renowned for its cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities, the G700 is considered the premier business jet in its class. The aircraft can reach speeds of up to Mach 0.925, approximately 710 miles per hour, making it one of the fastest business jets on the market. Measuring nearly 110 feet in length with a wingspan of 103 feet, the G700 combines performance and opulence, making it a prized asset for any billionaire.

Inside the Gulfstream G700: Luxury Redefined

The Gulfstream G700 offers an unparalleled in-flight experience with up to five distinct living areas, providing maximum comfort and privacy. The aircraft’s interior can be customized with premium materials, including plush leather seats and fine wood finishes, creating a refined ambiance. Key features include a private stateroom, a fully equipped dining area, a spacious lounge, and a dedicated crew rest area.

The master suite elevates the in-flight experience with a fixed bed, private en-suite bathroom, and an option for a stand-up shower. Other high-end amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, a lavatory, high-speed WiFi, and a circadian lighting system designed to mimic natural light, promoting passenger well-being during long journeys. The jet’s advanced temperature control, fresh air circulation system, and whisper-quiet cabin further enhance the sense of luxury and exclusivity.

Keeping the Jet Under Wraps: Privacy Measures and Tracking Challenges

Despite the high profile of his latest acquisition, Bezos has made efforts to keep his new jet out of the public eye. He utilized the Federal Aviation Administration’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) program, which allows aircraft owners to obscure their jet’s identification numbers, making it difficult to track their flights.

However, notorious college student Jack Sweeney, who gained fame for tracking the flights of celebrities like Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, has also been monitoring Bezos’ aircraft movements. Sweeney’s keen eye on the Amazon founder’s travel patterns underscores the challenge of maintaining privacy in an era of real-time tracking and social media scrutiny.

Environmental Impact and Bezos’ Sustainability Efforts

Bezos’ use of private jets has not gone unnoticed, particularly regarding their environmental impact. In just 39 days, his G700 completed 28 flights, leaving a carbon footprint of 264 tons—equivalent to the annual emissions of 17 average American citizens. This has drawn criticism from environmental activists who highlight the stark contrast between the luxury of private air travel and its environmental toll.

In response to these concerns, Bezos’ spokesperson has defended his travel practices, stating that he uses sustainable aviation fuel and pays for carbon offsets to mitigate the environmental impact of his journeys. These measures reflect a growing trend among the ultra-wealthy to balance their lavish lifestyles with efforts to reduce their carbon footprints, though the effectiveness of such initiatives remains a topic of debate.

