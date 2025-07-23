LIVE TV
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has insisted that the disgraced financier was murdered, and that it wasn't a case of suicide. Meanwhile, newly revealed Trump-Epstein footage has sparked more questions, while Congress cuts short its session to avoid votes on releasing Epstein-related files.

Jeffrey Epstein's brother has claimed that he was murdered, not suicidal. (File Photo: X/@kylenabecker)
Jeffrey Epstein's brother has claimed that he was murdered, not suicidal. (File Photo: X/@kylenabecker)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 23, 2025 12:55:00 IST

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death has long fuelled conspiracy theories and now, his brother Mark Epstein appears to be reigniting those suspicions with his startling claims. In a recent interview on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Mark rejected the official statement that Epstein hanged himself in a New York City jail cell, saying now that he believes his brother was murdered.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Says Suicide Ruling ‘Doesn’t Add Up’

“I had no reason to doubt [his death]” until he met with the pathologists, Mark said, according to TMZ, adding that they “couldn’t call it a suicide because it looked too much like a homicide.”

Mark further suggested that the hesitation of forensic experts to call it a suicide, despite official documents stating otherwise, had raised serious red flags. He also questioned the timing of Epstein’s death, which reportedly happened before a court decision was due on his request for bail.

“Here you have an American citizen who was killed in prison under federal protection — that should disturb everybody,” Jeffrey Epstein’s brother lamented.

Feds Under Fire for Withholding Epstein Files

The US Department of Justice, under the Trump administration, recently released 11 hours of surveillance footage from outside Epstein’s jail cell. While officials claimed that it shows no one entering the cell, several argued that the video appears edited, sparking widespread outrage and accusations of a cover-up.

Trump’s Epstein Ties Revisited with New Video and Photos

Meanwhile, CNN’s KFile unearthed fresh archival footage and photos of Donald Trump seemingly socialising with Epstein in the 1990s. According to the publication, one image shows Epstein attending Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, while a 1999 video captures the pair chatting at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

When CNN asked Trump about the new images, he reportedly responded, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” before calling the network “fake news”. The White House later dismissed the footage as “frame grabs of innocuous videos.”

House GOP Avoids Epstein Vote, Sparks Infighting

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, started its August recess early, cancelling expected votes, including Democrat-backed motions urging the DOJ to release Epstein-related case files. Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the push as political theater. “There’s no purpose for Congress to push an administration to do something that they are already doing,” Johnson told reporters, according to CNBC.

He also criticised fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for working with Democrat Ro Khanna to force the vote.

Meanwhile, the DOJ, under pressure, has asked federal judges to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. They are also reportedly in talks with Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sentence, to determine if she’s willing to cooperate with investigations.

ALSO READ: Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim

QUICK LINKS

