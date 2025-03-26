Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Home
  World
  Jeffrey Goldberg From The Atlantic Publishes Full Transcript Of Signal Chat On Yemen Airstrikes Days After White House Dismissed Report As Hoax

Jeffrey Goldberg From The Atlantic Publishes Full Transcript Of Signal Chat On Yemen Airstrikes Days After White House Dismissed Report As Hoax

In response to the report, key members of the chat—including National Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe—addressed a Senate hearing, stating that no classified information had been disclosed in the group chat.

The Atlantic, a renowned American news magazine, has released what it claims is the full transcript of a Signal chat involving senior defense and Trump administration officials discussing airstrikes in Yemen.

The publication initially reported on the chat details on Monday, sparking widespread political debate.

Officials Downplay Security Breach Amid Controversy

Their testimony prompted The Atlantic to release the complete transcript on Wednesday.

Their testimony prompted The Atlantic to release the complete transcript on Wednesday.

While the document reveals the names of the participants, one CIA officer’s identity has been withheld at the agency’s request.

White House Dismisses The Atlantic’s Report as a “Hoax”

Following the publication of the full transcript, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded by stating that The Atlantic was effectively admitting that “these were NOT ‘war plans.’” She dismissed the entire controversy as another fabricated story.

Despite repeated denials from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about sharing classified war plans, the transcript suggests otherwise.

It reportedly shows that Hegseth texted details regarding the start time of a planned strike on a Houthi militant in Yemen on March 15, along with additional information about imminent U.S. military operations.

This revelation raises concerns, as such operational details are typically kept confidential to ensure the security and success of military missions.

