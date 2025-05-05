Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
  Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus 'The Biggest Fraudster' In Latest Column

Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus ‘The Biggest Fraudster’ In Latest Column

Known for his no-holds-barred commentary and often controversial statements, Clarkson's remarks have drawn significant criticism, particularly from religious groups.

Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus ‘The Biggest Fraudster’ In Latest Column

British TV presenter and columnist Jeremy Clarkson has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his latest column for The Sunday Times.


British TV presenter and columnist Jeremy Clarkson has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his latest column for The Sunday Times. The outspoken former Top Gear host referred to Jesus Christ as “the biggest fraudster of them all,” sparking widespread backlash.

In the satirical piece, Clarkson delves into the art of deception throughout history, discussing various scams, including overpriced Parisian wines, fake antiques, and dubious art sales. However, it was his closing remark that caused a firestorm. Clarkson suggested that would-be conmen should “take a lesson from the biggest fraudster of them all: Jesus.” His provocative statement included the lines, “I can walk on water. My mum was a virgin and my dad’s God. And I’m going to start an industry selling this guff that will last for 2,000 years. Top man.”

Known for controversial statements

Known for his no-holds-barred commentary and often controversial statements, Clarkson’s remarks have drawn significant criticism, particularly from religious groups. His comparison of a central figure of Christianity to a fraudster has been described by some as offensive and blasphemous. Clarkson has yet to respond to the backlash, but his history of contentious remarks suggests he is unlikely to back down.

This is not the first time Clarkson has stirred public ire. In 2023, he issued an apology after making derogatory comments about Meghan Markle, and his comments on Jesus are expected to lead to further criticism from both religious and general audiences alike.

Despite his controversial persona, Clarkson remains a popular figure in British media. His latest venture, Hawkstone Brewery, has also been in the spotlight recently. In March 2025, he announced he would give away 1,000 kegs of free beer to struggling pub owners, drawing attention for his generosity amid the ongoing financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

While Clarkson’s latest column may have crossed a line for many, his ability to provoke strong reactions through his bold, often polarizing, statements ensures his place in the media spotlight.

