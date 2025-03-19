JFK Files: How to Download the Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Files

The Trump administration has declassified tens of thousands of documents related to John F. Kennedy’s assassination, fueling fresh debate over the decades-old mystery. While experts warn of limited revelations, the files are now accessible through the National Archives.

The Donald Trump administration has released tens of thousands of previously classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy popularly known as JFK Files.

National Archives Releases Documents

The National Archives confirmed the release in a statement on Tuesday, stating: “In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176.”

The newly declassified records, consisting of approximately 80,000 pages, are available online through the National Archives website. They can also be accessed in person in hard copy or other analog formats at the National Archives facility in College Park, Maryland.

Intelligence Director Confirms No Redactions in JFK Files

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that the records contain “approximately 80,000 pages of previously classified records that will be published with no redactions.”

However, she noted that some documents remain restricted. “There are additional documents that are withheld under court seal or for grand jury secrecy, and records subject to section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, which must be unsealed before release,” Gabbard explained. She added that the National Archives is coordinating with the Justice Department to expedite the unsealing of these remaining records.

Expert Warns of Limited Revelations in JFK Files

Despite the significance of the release, some experts caution that the documents may not provide the groundbreaking revelations that many anticipate.

“I’m just telling you that we will learn things,” said Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia and author of The Kennedy Half-Century: The Presidency, Assassination, and Lasting Legacy of John F. Kennedy. “But it may not be about the Kennedy assassination. People who are expecting, you know, to crack the case after 61 years are going to be bitterly disappointed.”

Conspiracy Theories and Trump’s Interest

Kennedy’s assassination has long been a subject of conspiracy theories, some of which President Trump has previously referenced. The release of these documents is part of an ongoing effort by the Assassination Records Review Board to determine which records can be made public.

