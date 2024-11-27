Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Major Issue In Donald Trump’s Tariff Plan: Could It Hit American Wallets?

Jimmy Kimmel has drawn attention to a potential issue in Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, which include a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on goods from China. These measures, set to take effect upon Trump’s inauguration, have raised concerns about a potential global trade war. Collectively, these three nations account for around 40% of goods imported into the United States.

Trump Merchandise Under Scrutiny

Kimmel noted the irony that some of Trump’s merchandise is produced in the countries targeted by his tariffs. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he quipped, “If you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J Trump collection, you better get it immediately, or it’s going to cost an extra 10 percent.”

A recent investigation revealed that Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bibles were printed in China for under $3 and sold for $59.99. While Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps are labeled as “made in America,” the origins of other products remain unclear.

Impact on American Consumers

Kimmel criticized the tariffs, suggesting they would harm American consumers rather than the countries of origin. “The problem is, China, Canada, and Mexico don’t actually pay the tariffs,” Kimmel explained. “The American company that imports their goods pays the tariff, which they of course pass down to us.”

He also joked about the potential impact on popular goods: “And then we have $40 avocados as a result. This could send inflation through the roof. Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea. Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr.”

Kimmel’s Satirical Take

Kimmel used humor to illustrate the broader implications, highlighting Mexico’s diverse production capabilities and joking about Canada: “Mexico makes all kinds of things—cars, trucks, instruments, tickets, and the best damn late-night sidekicks in the world. And poor Canada is like, ‘What did we do? I mean, be honest, is this because of Drake?’”

Economists warn that retailers and manufacturers importing goods, not the countries themselves, are responsible for paying tariffs. These costs are likely to be passed on to consumers through higher prices, ultimately burdening American wallets.