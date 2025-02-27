‘J&K and Ladakh Will Always Remain an Integral Part of India’: India Slams Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council, Calls It a ‘Failed State’

India delivered a scathing rebuttal to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, accusing its neighbour of spreading falsehoods and exploiting global platforms to further its anti-India rhetoric. The sharp remarks came as Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi dismissed Pakistan as a "failed state" and highlighted its dismal human rights record.

India delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan during the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday, labelling its neighbour as a “failed state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts.” The strong remarks were made by Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi in response to Pakistan’s repeated allegations against India.

India Accuses Pakistan of Spreading Falsehoods

Tyagi accused Pakistan of propagating misinformation and exploiting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to further its anti-India agenda.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan’s leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece,” Tyagi said.

The Indian diplomat asserted that Pakistan’s approach was wasting the UN Human Rights Council’s time, adding, “It is unfortunate that this Council’s time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity, and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress, and ensuring dignity for its people — values that Pakistan would do well to learn from.”

Kashmir Remains Integral to India, Says Tyagi at UN Human Rights Council

Responding to Pakistan’s consistent focus on Kashmir, Tyagi reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would always remain an integral part of India. He highlighted the region’s progress in recent years, contrasting it with Pakistan’s internal crises.

“The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social, and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people’s trust in the government’s commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” Tyagi stated.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Record Under Scrutiny: Tyagi at at UN Human Rights Council

Tyagi further criticised Pakistan’s human rights record, accusing it of persecuting minorities and harbouring UN-sanctioned terrorists.

“As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities, and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies, and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone,” he said.

The Indian diplomat urged Pakistan to shift its focus from India to its own internal governance challenges.

“Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people,” Tyagi remarked.

