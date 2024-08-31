Saturday, August 31, 2024

Jodie Grinham Aims for Historic Medal at Paralympic Games While Seven Months Pregnant

Jodie Grinham has broken new ground as the first pregnant athlete to compete at the Paralympics.

Jodie Grinham Aims for Historic Medal at Paralympic Games While Seven Months Pregnant

Jodie Grinham is on the brink of making history at the Paralympic Games this afternoon. At 31 years old, she has already broken new ground as the first pregnant athlete to compete at the Paralympics. Now, Grinham is determined to elevate her achievement further by becoming the first pregnant athlete to win a medal. Despite being seven months pregnant, the archer remains resolute in her pursuit of gold.

Grinham expressed her determination, stating: “I’m pregnant, so what? If I worked in an office, they’d be fine with me working until I’m 39 weeks. So, what’s the difference for me competing at the Paralympics? I want to be a mother and an athlete. I’m not willing to sacrifice either of them. At home I am mummy, but when I’m in athlete mode, that is my mindset and total focus.”

More details awaited.

Tags:

Jodie Grinham medal Paralympic Games pregnant athlete
addBlock

Recent Post

Hong Kong Police Arrests Two For Sedition: How A Colonial Law Is Used To Silence Critics

Hong Kong Police Arrests Two For Sedition: How A Colonial Law Is Used To Silence...

Gwen Walz Criticizes JD Vance Over Controversial Remarks About Childless Teachers

Gwen Walz Criticizes JD Vance Over Controversial Remarks About Childless Teachers

Digital Bharat Nidhi: Department of Telecommunications Unveils New Rules

Digital Bharat Nidhi: Department of Telecommunications Unveils New Rules

JD Vance’s Controversial Views on Women and Immigration Exposed in 2021 Podcast

JD Vance’s Controversial Views on Women and Immigration Exposed in 2021 Podcast

New Discovery Unveils Mysterious Ring-Like Structure in Earth’s Outer Core

New Discovery Unveils Mysterious Ring-Like Structure in Earth’s Outer Core

Indian Embassy In Laos Save 47 Nationals From Cyber Scam Centres

Indian Embassy In Laos Save 47 Nationals From Cyber Scam Centres

Jaco van Gass Aims To Expand Medal Count in Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial Final

Jaco van Gass Aims To Expand Medal Count in Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial Final

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox