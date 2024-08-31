Jodie Grinham Aims for Historic Medal at Paralympic Games While Seven Months Pregnant

Jodie Grinham is on the brink of making history at the Paralympic Games this afternoon. At 31 years old, she has already broken new ground as the first pregnant athlete to compete at the Paralympics. Now, Grinham is determined to elevate her achievement further by becoming the first pregnant athlete to win a medal. Despite being seven months pregnant, the archer remains resolute in her pursuit of gold.

Grinham expressed her determination, stating: “I’m pregnant, so what? If I worked in an office, they’d be fine with me working until I’m 39 weeks. So, what’s the difference for me competing at the Paralympics? I want to be a mother and an athlete. I’m not willing to sacrifice either of them. At home I am mummy, but when I’m in athlete mode, that is my mindset and total focus.”

