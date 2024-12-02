Joe Biden Grants Full Pardon To Hunter Biden In Final Weeks As President

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who faced impending sentencing for convictions on gun and tax-related charges. The pardon, described as “full and unconditional,” was granted just weeks before Biden is set to leave office, marking a dramatic reversal from his repeated public commitments to allow the justice system to run its course.

Pardon Covers a Decade of Potential Federal Crimes

The pardon absolves Hunter Biden of any potential federal crimes committed between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024. This period includes his controversial tenure on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, a position that had drawn sharp criticism and intense scrutiny from political opponents, including President-elect Donald Trump. By issuing this sweeping clemency, Biden preemptively eliminates any federal legal consequences for his son’s actions over the past decade.

Hunter Biden was set to face sentencing in two separate cases: a gun-related conviction stemming from illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm and a plea agreement on tax offenses, including over $1.4 million in unpaid taxes. These crimes had placed him at risk of incarceration, but the pardon nullifies those possibilities. His legal team has formally notified the courts and requested the dismissal of all pending charges and hearings.

In a statement released alongside the pardon, President Biden underscored his belief that his son had been the target of politically motivated prosecutions. “Hunter was treated differently from people who commit similar crimes,” he said, adding that the charges were “instigated” by his political opponents to undermine his presidency and reelection campaign.

“I believe in the justice system,” Biden stated, “but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice.” The president described the ordeal as a deeply personal one, emphasizing that his decision was rooted in his role as a father as much as his position as the nation’s leader. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

The Road to Conviction

Hunter Biden’s legal troubles have been the subject of public debate for years. In June, he was convicted by a jury for unlawfully purchasing a firearm during a period when he struggled with severe drug addiction. The trial revealed painful details about his personal battles, including substance abuse and familial challenges. In September, he pleaded guilty to nine tax offenses, admitting to failing to pay over $1.4 million in taxes. Prosecutors revealed that during this time, Hunter lived lavishly, spending money on escorts, drugs, luxury vehicles, and other indulgences.

Special counsel David Weiss, initially appointed as the U.S. attorney for Delaware under former President Trump, had led the investigation into Hunter Biden since 2018. Despite calls from some quarters to intervene, President Biden maintained throughout his presidency that he would not use his position to influence the Department of Justice’s handling of the case.

In a statement following the pardon, Hunter Biden expressed gratitude for the second chance and took responsibility for his past mistakes. “I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction — mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,” he said.

He also pledged to use the opportunity to give back: “In recovery, we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded. I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”

A Difficult Decision for the President

White House insiders revealed that President Biden agonized over the decision for weeks, particularly after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. While some aides believed Biden would wait until the sentencing hearings before deciding, others noted that Trump’s win increased pressure to protect Hunter from what they saw as further political targeting.

One official described Biden’s view that the legal process had become a weapon against his family, saying, “He feels Hunter was targeted in order for his political opponents to hurt him, and that was cruel. He endured enough.”

Hunter’s recovery from addiction also played a significant role in Biden’s decision. “Even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” the president noted, Hunter had maintained over five years of sobriety and worked to rebuild his life.

A Controversial Legacy

The pardon is already drawing comparisons to other high-profile clemency decisions, such as former President Trump’s late-term pardon of Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Some within the administration suggested Biden viewed this precedent as justification for his own choice.

The timing of the pardon, shortly after Thanksgiving, underscores the deeply personal nature of the decision. The Biden family had gathered for the holiday in Nantucket, where they attended a tree-lighting ceremony and church services.

As the president prepares to leave office, this move will likely define his final weeks and remain a contentious topic in political and public discourse. While supporters argue that the pardon was an act of compassion and fairness, critics see it as a betrayal of Biden’s earlier promises to prioritize justice over personal loyalty.