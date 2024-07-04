Joe Biden On His Run In The War, Set To Have Lunch With Kamala Harris

In the midst of calls for him to withdraw from the presidential campaign after his dismal debate performance, US President Joe Biden is set to have lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Additionally, the meeting takes place after Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic member of Congress to publicly urge Biden to withdraw from the race on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief has stated that he has no intention of withdrawing, despite his dismal debate performance against Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. Biden’s awful performance shocked Democrats and raised concerns about his age and suitability to hold the office for an additional four years.

Harris is one of the most well-known candidates being considered to succeed Biden as the head of the Democratic ticket in the event of his resignation. Following his debate performance last week, Harris stood up for Biden, telling CNN, “Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish.” Also Read: Who Is Bhole Baba? At Whose ‘Satsang’ Over 60 People Died In A Stampede In Hathras Uttar Pradesh

Show Full Article