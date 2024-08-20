At the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, President Joe Biden delivered a poignant and emotional speech that underscored his decades of service and his decision to step aside from his role as the party’s leader. The President’s address came amid an outpouring of support from the crowd and his family, who were visibly moved throughout the event.

As Biden took the stage, he struggled to begin his speech due to the overwhelming applause and cheers from the audience. Holding back tears, he repeatedly thanked those present, while the crowd waved “We love Joe” signs in appreciation. His wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and daughter, Ashley Biden, were seen crying, and his son, Hunter, observed from backstage.

In his speech, President Biden reflected on his long career, from his early days as a “young fella” in the 1988 presidential campaign to his role as Vice President and elder statesman. He acknowledged that his time as the party’s primary leader was coming to a close, and he embraced his new role as a torchbearer for future Democratic leaders.

Thanks so much to my @AmherstCollege classmate David Turetsky for letting me tag along to the DNC. It was truly memorable to witness a national political convention, especially on this night, with a great speech by Hillary Clinton and the outpouring of love for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/kGGyGLMFbn — Blair Kamin (@BlairKamin) August 20, 2024

The event highlighted the shifting dynamic between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris, who has often been in the background, took center stage earlier in the evening to praise Biden for his leadership and service. She expressed gratitude for his historic contributions and urged the crowd to honor him.

Key figures, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also paid tribute to Biden’s leadership. Sen. Chris Coons quoted Biden’s mother and thanked Jill Biden as the crowd held signs in her honor.

Despite the heartfelt moments, Biden’s speech was delayed and extended beyond prime time on the East Coast, starting at 11:25 p.m. Eastern time. During the speech, Biden addressed rumors of tension within the party, affirming his love for the job and his dedication to the country.

Biden, who has used public speaking to mark significant moments in his life, prepared for this speech with his senior advisers and historian Jon Meacham. He described the evening as “memorable” and expressed his readiness to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.

The President’s address also included touching personal reflections. He spoke about his late son, Beau Biden, and his impact on his life and career. Jill Biden highlighted her husband’s humility and his recent decision to endorse Harris as his successor.

As Biden concluded his speech, he was joined onstage by his family and Vice President Harris, who embraced him warmly. Following the convention, Biden is set to begin a two-week vacation in California and Delaware with his family.

The Democratic National Convention will continue with speeches from former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will accept the vice-presidential nomination on Thursday. Biden’s presence will be missed, but his legacy and contributions to the Democratic Party will continue to be celebrated.

(Source: The Washington Post)

