Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden’s Request To Dismiss A Federal Tax Evasion Case Rejected

A judge on Monday rejected Hunter Biden’s request to dismiss a federal tax evasion case against him in California. Hunter, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, had previously been convicted in Delaware in June for falsely claiming he wasn’t using illegal drugs when purchasing a firearm. He is set to face trial in September for the tax evasion charges.

Hunter Biden, who has pleaded not guilty, argued that David Weiss, the special counsel overseeing both his cases, was unlawfully appointed.

He based his argument on a federal judge’s ruling that dismissed a criminal case against former President Donald Trump, who was accused of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office. In that case, Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the U.S. Constitution because Congress had not granted him the necessary authority. Smith’s team is appealing the decision.

However, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi in Los Angeles ruled on Monday that there was no legitimate reason to reconsider an earlier decision that denied Hunter Biden’s attempt to dismiss the tax evasion charges.