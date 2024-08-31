Joe Rogan And Critics Challenge Oprah Winfrey And Michelle Obama Over Perceived Hypocrisy in DNC Speeches

In a recent controversy surrounding the Democratic National Convention (DNC), comedian Joe Rogan has accused Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama of hypocrisy following their speeches at the event. Both Winfrey and Obama addressed significant social issues, but Rogan and others have questioned the authenticity of their messages given their wealth.

During the DNC, Oprah Winfrey criticized former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need to confront bullies and address systemic issues such as racism, sexism, and division. Winfrey, reflecting on her experiences, highlighted the importance of ensuring collective progress. “It’s not enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning,” she stated.

However, Rogan took issue with Winfrey’s position, questioning her credibility given her considerable wealth. “How about Oprah? Oprah was talking about her and Trump running together, and now she’s speaking to the DNC that he’s a threat to democracy and she’s up there talking about income inequality, like, ‘Hey lady… you’re rich as f—.’ I’m like, ‘How is that equal?’” Rogan argued that Winfrey’s substantial affluence undermines her criticism of income inequality.

Rogan also criticized Michelle Obama, who spoke at the DNC about the values her parents instilled in her, such as hard work and humility. “She and my father didn’t aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed,” Obama said, framing these values as central to her upbringing. Rogan responded by questioning the sincerity of Obama’s remarks, given her own wealth. “Also when Michelle Obama was saying, you know, I think she was saying her mother or grandmother was always suspicious of people who took more than they needed, like, you are worth so much money. That’s so crazy. You did it on a civil servant’s salary which is insane,” Rogan remarked.

Additional Criticisms from Media Figures

Rogan’s criticisms were echoed by other media personalities who questioned the authenticity of the speeches given the wealth of both women. Conservative radio host Dana Loesch commented on Winfrey’s speech, writing, “Kinda weird for Oprah, with her Hawaiian estate and multiple homes, expensive wardrobes, frequent luxury vacations, etc., to talk about income inequality.”

The Trump War Room also responded to the speeches with pointed critiques. The Trump campaign highlighted a 2000 thank-you letter from Winfrey in which she expressed support for Trump as a potential president. “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” Winfrey had written, a statement now juxtaposed against her current criticisms of Trump.

Regarding Michelle Obama, the Trump campaign’s official account noted her substantial wealth and questioned the sincerity of her speech on income inequality. “Michelle Obama says her parents ‘were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.’ She has a net worth of $70 million and lives in a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard,” the account tweeted, aiming to underscore what they see as a contradiction between Obama’s message and her lifestyle.