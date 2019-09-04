After Abdul Basit's Twitter goof up, adult star Johnny Sins mocked him on Twitter. Pakistan's ex-envoy to India had retweeted Johnny Sins photo saying he is a Kashmir man who lost vision in pallet gun attack.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit faced a huge embarrassment on Wednesday after porn star Johnny Sins mocked him on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Basit on Tuesday had retweeted a Sins photo with the caption ‘a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet guns.’

In reply, Johy Sins said thanks but his vision is fine. Before Sins, porn site Brazzers had tweeted in a sarcastic manner saying please pray for Sins.

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine😂😂 https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

The pictures of Basit’s tweet was shared by a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat saying Abdul Basit has shared Johnny Sins pictures instead of a Kashmiri man who lost vision from the pellet. “Unreal times these, really” she further added.

As the tweet went viral, social media users trolled Abdul Basit for his this goof up. Many people said that this incident tells how Pakistani leaders are trying to spread misinformation about the situation of Kashmir.

The tweet which Basit had shared reads Yousuf from Ananthnag…lost vision due from pellet…pls raise your voice.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

However, Basit deleted the tweet after a few hours.

Relations between India and Pakistan have soured after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

