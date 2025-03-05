Joint Address: Democrats Protest Trump’s Speech With Walkout And Silent Demonstrations

The walkout was further amplified by the expulsion of Democratic Representative Al Green, who was removed from the chamber for vocally protesting Trump’s address.

Several Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in a bold demonstration of dissent. Among those who left the House chamber were Representatives Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and Maxwell Frost of Florida. The protest came as Trump delivered remarks that were sharply critical of Democrats and the Biden administration.

Many of the lawmakers who participated in the walkout were dressed in pink, a coordinated effort to highlight concerns over the Trump administration’s policies that they say negatively impact women and families. Some of the legislators who exited the chamber removed their coats to reveal messages on their backs, protesting Trump’s statements and policies.

The walkout was further amplified by the expulsion of Democratic Representative Al Green, who was removed from the chamber for vocally protesting Trump’s address. Meanwhile, other Democratic lawmakers carried out silent demonstrations inside the chamber, holding banners with messages such as “That’s a lie,” “Musk Steals,” “Save Medicaid,” and “Protect Veterans.” Reports indicate that these signs were part of a coordinated effort by the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Every single Democrat Senator voted yesterday against protecting women and girls from males invading their spaces. Today Democrats are wearing pink to protest “Trump‘s policies affecting women.” Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/vHBs8wOhTd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

Impact of policy decision

Beyond the walkout and banner displays, some Democratic members invited guests who were directly affected by the Trump administration’s policies. These included federal employees impacted by recent mass layoffs and Medicaid beneficiaries facing potential funding cuts due to Republican budget proposals. Their presence served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the administration’s policy decisions.

Democrats in the chamber protesting Trump:

– “This is not normal” sign held up by Rep. Melanie Stansbury

– Rep. Al Green standing and shouting, escorted out of the chamber

– Lots of signs, lots of pink pic.twitter.com/n8UFyuZfn0 — Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) March 5, 2025

During his address, Trump strongly criticized his political opponents, calling President Joe Biden “the worst president in American history.” He also took aim at law enforcement and the justice system, stating that it had been “turned upside down” by “radical left lunatics.” Trump vowed to restore “fair, equal, and impartial justice,” beginning with reforms at the FBI and the Department of Justice. In a direct message to the newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel, Trump simply stated, “Good luck.”

The protest by Democratic lawmakers underscores the deep political divisions in Congress and highlights their ongoing opposition to Trump’s policies and rhetoric. As the 2024 election cycle intensifies, such demonstrations are expected to continue, reflecting the broader struggle between the two major parties over the country’s future direction.

