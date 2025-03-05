Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Joint Address: Democrats Protest Trump’s Speech With Walkout And Silent Demonstrations

Joint Address: Democrats Protest Trump’s Speech With Walkout And Silent Demonstrations

The walkout was further amplified by the expulsion of Democratic Representative Al Green, who was removed from the chamber for vocally protesting Trump’s address.

Joint Address: Democrats Protest Trump’s Speech With Walkout And Silent Demonstrations


Several Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in a bold demonstration of dissent. Among those who left the House chamber were Representatives Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and Maxwell Frost of Florida. The protest came as Trump delivered remarks that were sharply critical of Democrats and the Biden administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Many of the lawmakers who participated in the walkout were dressed in pink, a coordinated effort to highlight concerns over the Trump administration’s policies that they say negatively impact women and families. Some of the legislators who exited the chamber removed their coats to reveal messages on their backs, protesting Trump’s statements and policies.

The walkout was further amplified by the expulsion of Democratic Representative Al Green, who was removed from the chamber for vocally protesting Trump’s address. Meanwhile, other Democratic lawmakers carried out silent demonstrations inside the chamber, holding banners with messages such as “That’s a lie,” “Musk Steals,” “Save Medicaid,” and “Protect Veterans.” Reports indicate that these signs were part of a coordinated effort by the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact of policy decision

Beyond the walkout and banner displays, some Democratic members invited guests who were directly affected by the Trump administration’s policies. These included federal employees impacted by recent mass layoffs and Medicaid beneficiaries facing potential funding cuts due to Republican budget proposals. Their presence served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the administration’s policy decisions.

During his address, Trump strongly criticized his political opponents, calling President Joe Biden “the worst president in American history.” He also took aim at law enforcement and the justice system, stating that it had been “turned upside down” by “radical left lunatics.” Trump vowed to restore “fair, equal, and impartial justice,” beginning with reforms at the FBI and the Department of Justice. In a direct message to the newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel, Trump simply stated, “Good luck.”

The protest by Democratic lawmakers underscores the deep political divisions in Congress and highlights their ongoing opposition to Trump’s policies and rhetoric. As the 2024 election cycle intensifies, such demonstrations are expected to continue, reflecting the broader struggle between the two major parties over the country’s future direction.

ALSO READ: ‘Great Economy In History’: Trump Lays Out Bold Economic Vision In Joint Address

Filed under

Democrats Trump Joint Address

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them...

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

Pakistan Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Nearly 30 Injured In Bannu Cantonment Attack

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

Trump Joint Congress Session:’Will Get Greenland, One Way Or Other,’ Says US President

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

Entertainment

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard