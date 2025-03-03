President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress in a high-stakes prime-time speech on Tuesday, outlining his administration's vision on key issues like the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs. The closely watched address comes amid heightened security and political tensions, with Democrats preparing a rebuttal and protests expected.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a prime-time address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, marking one of his most significant speeches of the year. The address, which will be broadcast on social media, is expected to outline the President’s vision on key issues including the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A day ahead of the speech, President Trump provided a glimpse into his approach. “I will tell it like it is,” he wrote on Truth Social, offering a direct message to his supporters.

Historic Context

This will be President Trump’s fifth address to a joint session of Congress. His previous addresses during his first term were often marked by unpredictable moments. In 2020, he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh during his speech, creating a memorable highlight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Democratic Party is preparing to present an alternative vision for the country in response to President Trump’s remarks. Newly elected Democratic Senator Alyssa Slotkin of Michigan has been chosen to deliver the official Democratic rebuttal.

Security Measures in Place For Trump Congress Address

Some Democrats have signaled their discontent with the President’s policies by announcing protests. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is among those who have stated they will boycott the speech. Additionally, several Democratic lawmakers plan to bring recently dismissed federal workers as their official guests, using the gesture to highlight the impact of recent policy decisions.

Security around the Capitol has been heightened in anticipation of the event. Temporary fences have been erected to ensure safety during the high-profile speech.

Timing and Format of Trump Address

Although the address will resemble a State of the Union speech, it is not officially designated as such, given that President Trump has been in office for only a few weeks. The speech is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, with millions expected to tune in.

Also Read: Trump Tells US Farmers To ‘Have Fun’ As POTUS Announces Tariffs On External Agricultural Products