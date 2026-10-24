Jordan Church Attack: Death Toll Rises To 9 After Gunmen Open Fire During Funeral – What Happened?

The death toll from a shooting at a Christian church in Jordan has risen to nine after gunmen stormed a Greek Orthodox church during a funeral on Friday, according to reports. More than two dozen people were also injured in the attack, which has sparked concerns over security and the safety of religious gatherings. The shooting took place in Karak, Jordan. Authorities have not confirmed whether the attackers were affiliated with any terrorist organisation, and no arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

CCTV Footage Shows Gunmen Approaching Church

CCTV footage broadcast on Jordanian state television reportedly showed two armed men approaching the church with what appeared to be pistols before opening fire. A third man, carrying what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle, joined them moments later. The three men were then seen rushing towards the church, according to the footage. The attack occurred while a funeral was underway, leaving worshippers and mourners caught in the violence. The incident has raised questions about how the attackers managed to approach the church and carry out the shooting. Further details about the victims and the sequence of events leading up to the attack have not been fully established in the available reports.

Authorities Yet to Confirm Terror Links

Jordanian authorities have not disclosed whether the gunmen had links to any extremist or terrorist group. Officials have also not announced any arrests, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigations are expected to focus on identifying the attackers, establishing their possible affiliations and determining the circumstances surrounding the assault. The incident has drawn attention to the security challenges surrounding religious sites and public gatherings, particularly during funerals and other large community events.

Jordan Announces Three Days of Mourning

Following the attack, Jordan announced three days of national mourning, according to the state-run Petra News Agency. The decision reflects the gravity of the incident, which claimed nine lives and left more than two dozen people injured. As authorities continue investigating, further information is awaited regarding the victims, the suspects and the possible motive behind the deadly church shooting.

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