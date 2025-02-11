Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children From Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II firmly pushed back against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza and relocate its population while emphasizing humanitarian assistance during their recent meeting at the White House.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II firmly pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza and relocate its population while emphasizing humanitarian assistance during their recent meeting at the White House.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the talks, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s unwavering stance on the displacement of Palestinians. “I reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast position against the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. This is a unified Arab stance. Our priority must be to rebuild Gaza while addressing the humanitarian crisis without displacing its residents,” he stated on social media after the meeting.

During their discussion, King Abdullah informed Trump that Egypt was working on a regional response plan, which would be presented at a forthcoming meeting in Riyadh. The Jordanian monarch emphasized patience and a collective approach, urging regional leaders to collaborate before drawing conclusions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a significant humanitarian gesture, King Abdullah offered to admit 2,000 children suffering from severe illnesses, including cancer, from Gaza into Jordan for treatment. “One thing we can do right away is take in 2,000 very ill children,” he told Trump in the Oval Office. Trump responded warmly, calling it “a beautiful gesture” and noting he hadn’t known about the plan before the meeting.

Trump’s Controversial Proposal

Trump made headlines earlier by suggesting that the U.S. take control of Gaza and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after relocating its population. He had floated the idea of halting U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refused to accept displaced Palestinians. However, during the Oval Office meeting, Trump backed away from that threat, saying, “I don’t have to resort to that. We are above it.”

Despite the backlash, Trump continued to defend his plan, insisting that Gaza would be taken under U.S. control. “We’re going to have Gaza. We’ll take it, hold it, and cherish it,” Trump said.

While dismissing speculation that he would pursue personal real estate interests in Gaza, Trump clarified, “I’ve had a great career in real estate, but no, that’s not part of this plan.”

Jordan’s Historical Concerns

Jordan’s rejection of the proposal stems from deep historical and political concerns. Half of Jordan’s population of 11 million is of Palestinian origin, many of whom fled to the country after the establishment of Israel in 1948. Memories of the 1970 conflict, known as “Black September,” when clashes between the Jordanian military and Palestinian factions led to their expulsion, remain vivid.

Jordan also relies heavily on U.S. aid, receiving around $750 million annually in economic support and an additional $350 million in military assistance. However, King Abdullah remains resolute in his stance, aligning with other Arab leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who also advocates for rebuilding Gaza without displacing its people.

Also Read: Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries