Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children From Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II firmly pushed back against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza and relocate its population while emphasizing humanitarian assistance during their recent meeting at the White House.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children From Gaza


Jordan’s King Abdullah II firmly pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza and relocate its population while emphasizing humanitarian assistance during their recent meeting at the White House.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the talks, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s unwavering stance on the displacement of Palestinians. “I reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast position against the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. This is a unified Arab stance. Our priority must be to rebuild Gaza while addressing the humanitarian crisis without displacing its residents,” he stated on social media after the meeting.

During their discussion, King Abdullah informed Trump that Egypt was working on a regional response plan, which would be presented at a forthcoming meeting in Riyadh. The Jordanian monarch emphasized patience and a collective approach, urging regional leaders to collaborate before drawing conclusions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a significant humanitarian gesture, King Abdullah offered to admit 2,000 children suffering from severe illnesses, including cancer, from Gaza into Jordan for treatment. “One thing we can do right away is take in 2,000 very ill children,” he told Trump in the Oval Office. Trump responded warmly, calling it “a beautiful gesture” and noting he hadn’t known about the plan before the meeting.

Trump’s Controversial Proposal

Trump made headlines earlier by suggesting that the U.S. take control of Gaza and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after relocating its population. He had floated the idea of halting U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refused to accept displaced Palestinians. However, during the Oval Office meeting, Trump backed away from that threat, saying, “I don’t have to resort to that. We are above it.”

Despite the backlash, Trump continued to defend his plan, insisting that Gaza would be taken under U.S. control. “We’re going to have Gaza. We’ll take it, hold it, and cherish it,” Trump said.

While dismissing speculation that he would pursue personal real estate interests in Gaza, Trump clarified, “I’ve had a great career in real estate, but no, that’s not part of this plan.”

Jordan’s Historical Concerns

Jordan’s rejection of the proposal stems from deep historical and political concerns. Half of Jordan’s population of 11 million is of Palestinian origin, many of whom fled to the country after the establishment of Israel in 1948. Memories of the 1970 conflict, known as “Black September,” when clashes between the Jordanian military and Palestinian factions led to their expulsion, remain vivid.

Jordan also relies heavily on U.S. aid, receiving around $750 million annually in economic support and an additional $350 million in military assistance. However, King Abdullah remains resolute in his stance, aligning with other Arab leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who also advocates for rebuilding Gaza without displacing its people.

Also Read: Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

Filed under

Jordan’s King Abdullah II palestinians

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Gather At Triveni Sangam For Holy Dip On Magh Purnima Snan

Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Gather At Triveni Sangam For Holy Dip On Magh Purnima Snan

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Marseille, Welcomed By French President Macron

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Marseille, Welcomed By French President Macron

Watch, Elon Musk’s Son Copies His Father’s Hand Gesture In Surprise White House Visit With Donald Trump

Watch, Elon Musk’s Son Copies His Father’s Hand Gesture In Surprise White House Visit With...

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl...

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

Entertainment

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox