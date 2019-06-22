Journalist accuses US President Donald Trump of raping her 23 years ago: US President Donald Trump has been accused by journalist E Jean Carroll of raping her, 23 years ago in a departmental store in New York. The New York magazine writer said that Trump thrust his penis inside her after forcing his fingers around her private part. Carroll has become the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault.

Journalist accuses US President Donald Trump of raping her 23 years ago: US President Donald Trump, who is known for controversies, has been accused by a woman of raping her in a departmental store changing room, before 23 years. Journalist E Jean Carroll on Friday claimed that Trump sexually assaulted her and forced his fingers around her private part. She went on to say that the US President then thrust his penis inside her. Carroll said she did not reveal the assault earlier as she dreaded public humiliation.

Carroll, who is the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault, made these serious accusations in an essay in the New York magazine. The incident, according to her happened in a Bergdorf Goodman changing room, in the autumn of 1995 or spring of 1996 in New York. She wrote that the assault took place after Trump asked her help to buy a gift. The New York writer said the assault lasted for less than three minutes in the department store.

In an article, Carroll has named 15 women who have earlier accused Trump of sexual assault. These include Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson and Cassandra Searles.

The White House has denied the allegations leveled by Carroll. Responding to New York magazine’s article, the spokesman said that this is completely a false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place. He added that it was created simply to tarnish the image of the president.

